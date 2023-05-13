Readers share mothers' words of wisdom

Daily Journal staff report

It’s Mother’s Day weekend — the perfect time to reflect on the wisdom taught by moms. Whether a biological, adopted, step, foster or grandmother, or a mother figure, there is no shortage of Super Moms around.

Readers share wisdom they’ve learned during the years from their mothers.

“My Mom taught me unconditional love and acceptance with family, in friendships and in teaching.”

— Rebecca Czernik said of her mom Paul Czernik, of Kankakee

"My bonus Mom taught me how to be the best mom possible!"

— ChyAnne Blouin said of her stepmom, Keri Perkins, of Buckingham

"My Mom taught me to work hard, to help others and to be independent."

— ChyAnne Blouin said of her mom, Sherry Perkins, of Buckingham

"I have a lot of good memories of my Mom. She taught me about my ancestors of all the places we visited together. Mom also let us have a lot of freedom growing up."

— Bunnie Arbour said of her mom Bertha Sample, of Buckingham

"To my Mom, Jayne, thank you for teaching me the value of having a good sense of humor. And to my stepmom, Tammy, thank you for helping me find my sense of style."

— Taylor Leddin-McMaster, Life editor