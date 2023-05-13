A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Liking to be liked

There’s an episode of “The Office” where Pam is talking about disliking the feeling of being disliked.

“I hate the idea that someone out there hates me. I hate even thinking that al-Qaeda hates me. I think if they got to know me, they wouldn’t hate me,” she said.

I very much relate to this because, like many people, I’ve always felt the urge to be liked. Well, I should say, I used to relate to this.

Not that I’ve completely switched gears to where I’d say I don’t care at all about what people think of me. I still have the urge to be liked, but as I get older, I feel better about the idea of someone not liking me.

I’ve been thinking about this since Monday when I had a very unique opportunity to have lunch with the daughter of one of the most prominent journalists of all time. (Is it more annoying for me to be vague or to name drop? I’m not quite sure.)

She was telling me a story about her grandmother and how she always used to say, “You don’t have to like everyone and everyone doesn’t have to like you.”

I’d heard similar sentiments before, but they’d never fallen on ears that were willing to listen.

When it was important that I was liked, I always tried my best to like everyone I encountered. I’d be nice to people who were rude, or I’d tolerate people with completely different values than my own.

While I do always try to treat people with kindness, I’ve come to learn that I don’t have to actively like or engage with them. In my present opinion, a simple wave hello is more than enough for someone who isn’t a pleasant person.

Which brings me back to others’ feelings toward me. I don’t think I’ve ever done anything to truly wrong someone, but I’m no longer naive enough to assume that I’m everyone’s cup of tea. And that’s fine.

If we could all just objectively look at this concept as, “Yeah, I’m not always going to like everyone, but I can still remain civil,” I think we’d be a lot better off.

At the end of the day, all that really matters is that you like yourself. A good step to liking yourself and treating yourself right is to surround yourself with people that you do genuinely enjoy. The rest can get a wave.