5 photos from the African American Civic Leaders Scholarship event

Daily Journal staff report

The African American Civic Leaders Scholarship was held April 26 on the 4th floor of the Kankakee Public Library. The former city of Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong hosted the sixth annual event, along with sponsors and partners.

Jasmyne Humble was the keynote speaker. The event included an awards ceremony, words of encouragement by Beverly Hood, acknowledgment of sponsors and partners, photos and a catered dessert reception.

Scholarship recipients:

• Jerika Harris, a student at Kankakee High School, will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, majoring in Health Sciences with the plan of becoming a Surgical Nurse. Her parents are Jarvis and Bernetta Harris.

• Brooklynn Baptist, a student at Kankakee High School, will be attending Clark Atlanta University majoring in Business Administration. Her parents are Sekayi and Erica Baptist.

Making up the scholarship committee is Beverly Hood, Nickey F. Yates Sr., Dr. Willie Davis and Geraldine L. Adams.

The event’s sponsors included Tom and Dottie Carlson, Michael Cobbs, Nelson Dillon, Ruben D. Feliciano, Garden of Prayer Youth Center, Givesanofa Inc., Micheal and Julie Hoffman, Jasmyne Humble, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Elizabeth Kubal, Alderwoman Cherry Malone Marshall, Mary Ryan Norwell, Piggush Engineering, Riverside Medical Center, Jimmie T. Robinson, Yvette M. Rose, Damon and Gayle Schultz Household, St. Mary’s Hospital, Tony Taylor, David Volden and Nickey F. Yates Sr.