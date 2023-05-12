Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation names scholarship recipients for 2023

Daily Journal staff report

In the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation’s 19th year of offering educational scholarships, a record number of 13 recipients have been named. To date, $155,800 in scholarships has been awarded to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education.

Because of continued generous financial support from the community, all 2023 high school senior, Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarships, and all Continuing Education scholarships are in the amount of $1,500 each, up from previous $1,000 scholarship amount.

For 2023, the 13 Kankakee County scholarship recipients include five high school graduates, four recipients of the Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship, three Continuing Education Scholarship recipients, and one additional recipient of educational financial support.

• Caleb Dandurand is a graduate of Grace Christian Academy and is the son of Todd and Kimberly Dandurand. Caleb plans to study at Parkland College to study Agribusiness and Precision Agriculture.

• Lucas Hanen is the son of the late David and Nicole Hanen and is a graduate of St. Anne High School. Lucas plans to study Agribusiness at Joliet Junior College.

• Carter Puracchio plans to study Agricultural Communications at the University of Illinois and is a graduate of Herscher High School. Carter is the son of Kyle Puracchio and Darthy Bisaillon.

• Kylie Saathoff is the daughter of Nick and Melissa Saathoff and is a graduate of Manteno High School. Kylie plans to attend Iowa State University to study Agribusiness and Crop Science.

• Olivia Willis is a graduate of Manteno High School and is the daughter of Scottie and Susan Willis. Olivia plans to study Animal Science and Environmental Science at Purdue University.

The scholarships were offered to high school seniors who either live in Kankakee County or are members of a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family.

Because of generous contributions, the County Farm Bureau Foundation was able to award four Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarships to past scholarship recipients who continue to be enrolled in agriculture related studies.

From the essays submitted, Halie Kohl, Emma Schnitzler, Ava Splear, and Carson Splear were chosen as this year’s Kevin Yohnka Memorial renewable scholarship recipients.

• Halie Kohl is a 2022 graduate of Herscher High School and studies at Kankakee Community College. Her plan is to then transfer to Illinois State University to study Agribusiness. Halie is the daughter of Jason Kohl and Lisa Patchett.

• Emma Schnitzler is the daughter of Roger and Sandra Schnitzler and is a 2022 graduate of Manteno High School. Emma studies Natural Resources and Environmental Science at the University of Illinois.

• Ava Splear is the daughter of Grant Splear and Deanne Frieders. Ava studies Agricultural Communications at the University of Illinois and is a 2021 graduate of Indian Creek High School in Waterman, Ill.

• Carson Splear is a 2022 graduate of Herscher High School and studies Agribusiness, Markets, and Management at the University of Illinois. Carson is the son of Grant Splear and Deanne Frieders.

The Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship is named in honor of Kevin Yohnka for his leadership and dedication to agricultural education. Yohnka was a founding member of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation and was passionate about raising funds for the County Farm Bureau Foundation. He was serving as the Foundation’s Treasurer as well as Vice President of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau board at the time of his passing in August of 2012. Through this scholarship, Yohnka’s legacy of leadership lives on.

The County Farm Bureau Foundation has also awarded three “Continuing Education” scholarships. The following recipients have been named.

• Nikolaus Hanson is the son of Scott and Michele Hanson and is a 2020 graduate of Clifton Central High School. Nikolaus studies Agricultural Education at Illinois State University.

• Nicole Johanson is a 2017 Herscher High School graduate and is the daughter of Greg and Denise Johanson. Nicole will begin her studies at the University of Illinois School of Veterinary Medicine to become a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

• Peyton Richie is studying Agriculture Communications and Event Management and Advertising at Iowa State University. Peyton is the daughter of Jay and Tammy Richie and a 2020 graduate of Tri-Point High School.

The Foundation board consists of the following volunteers: Paula Karlock, President; Kelly Knobloch, Vice President; Katelynn Ohrt, Secretary; Patrick Koerner, Treasurer; and Directors Clay Abbott, Dr. Joseph Meisenbach, and Ted Petersen III.

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation was established in 2003 with the purpose of promoting agricultural education which includes supporting the Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom efforts and the educational scholarship program. Although a separate entity, the County Farm Bureau provides staff and resources for the promotion and operation of the Foundation.

This scholarship program was made possible through generous contributions and donations to the County Farm Bureau Foundation from supportive individuals, organizations, and businesses. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible and are accepted throughout the year and should be sent to: Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation, 1605 West Court Street, Kankakee, IL 60901. For more information on the Foundation, the scholarship program, and ways to contribute, call the Farm Bureau office at (815) 932-7471.