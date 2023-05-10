This weekend at the movies: May 12, 2023

<strong>‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’</strong>

PG-13, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Four women take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime, cross-country adventure. Starring Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda.

<strong>‘Rally Road Racers’</strong>

PG, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/comedy.</em> A rookie race-car driver gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion. With help from a former driver, he must overcome treacherous terrain, rival racers and unexpected obstacles to prove he has what it takes. Starring Chloe Bennet and J.K. Simmons.

<strong>‘Hypnotic’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> When a detective learns that his missing daughter and a string of high profile bank robberies might be connected, he must go on a mind-bending journey to find his daughter and stop the secret government agency behind the madness. Starring Ben Affleck and Alice Braga.

<strong>‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista.

<strong>‘Love Again’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> Coping with the loss of her fiance, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. Rob becomes captivated by the honesty of her words in the beautifully constructed texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists her help to figure out how to meet Mira in person — and win her heart. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

<strong>‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> Two childhood friends now in their thirties must decide whether to follow their heads or their hearts once the man decides to follow his parents’ advice and enter into an arranged marriage in Pakistan. Starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

<strong>‘Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World’</strong>

PG-13, 128 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Biography/drama.</em> From Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Starring Khris Davis and Forest Whitaker.

<strong>‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’</strong>

PG-13, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Family.</em> At 11, Margaret is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams.

<strong>‘Evil Dead Rise’</strong>

R, 97 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when an ancient book gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building. Starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.

<strong>‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’</strong>

PG, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

<strong>‘Air’</strong>

R, 112 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis.

<strong>‘John Wick: Chapter 4’</strong>

R, 169 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.