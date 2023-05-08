Documentary uses old home movies to explore family mystery

The true-crime-docudrama genre would be nothing without an abundance of old footage. While not about a “crime,” per se, the “Independent Lens” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Sam Now” uses old home movies and amateur films to haunting effect.

Directed and narrated by Reed Harkness, the film examines the painful coming-of-age of his half-brother. He and his younger sibling, Sam, grew up in a relatively middle-class and stable Seattle suburb. There, Reed demonstrated his budding interest in filmmaking by creating silly Super 8 films with Sam, stories that played with stop-motion trickery and double exposures. At Sam’s suggestion, they began creating superhero stories about a blue-clad hero battling a series of evil twins.

When Reed was 18 and Sam 11, Sam’s mother left the family. While his parents had been divorced when Sam was very young, his mother always held up her half of joint custody and supplied a loving and warm environment for Sam and his half-siblings. She vanished once and briefly returned before leaving again, both times without an emotional goodbye or any word of explanation.

Her absence left a hole in Sam’s heart and bewildered the family. Decades later, with Sam now in his 30s, Reed tries to get to the bottom of her mysterious disappearance and the trauma it inflicted on the rest of the family, particularly Sam, the star of so many of Reed’s films.

• High-ranking quiz show contestants face off on “Jeopardy! Masters” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Long in advance of summer, ABC already is filling its schedule with game shows. It’s not clear how or if these showcases are affected by the writers’ strike, or whether the strike affected shows such as Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14), for that matter. Without scripts, we can expect more “reality” and games.

• “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) completes its first season with a two-hour episode. The series, starring Ramon Rodriquez as a police sleuth with emotional baggage, will return for a second season in the fall. The fate of other freshman ABC series, including “Alaska Daily,” is still up in the air. In one curious movie, ABC already has announced it will broadcast the 7th season of “9-1-1” next fall. The first six seasons aired on Fox.

• The second season of “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) concludes tonight as well. A wealthy doctor arrives at the miraculous resort, along with all three of his ex-wives.

Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) also invites Ruby’s (Kiara Barnes) daughter to the island to reacquaint her with her past. Observant viewers may recall that Ruby was a cancer-ridden septuagenarian who arrived on the island with her husband, only to remain behind as Elena’s attractive 20-something sidekick.

As of this writing, “Fantasy Island” has neither been canceled nor renewed for a third season.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Tasks and obstacles take center stage at the AKC National Agility Dog Championship (7 p.m., ESPN2).

• A fetching wellness tycoon kicks back at a retreat where she meets a handsome man in the 2021 romance “The 27-Hour Day” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A senator’s influencer daughter is murdered on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Woody Harrelson stars as E. Howard Hunt in the period farce “White House Plumbers” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A phone-call confession on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Future president Ronald Reagan stars in the lurid 1942 melodrama “Kings Row” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), as a man who loses his leg, a performance he always claimed to be his finest.

CULT CHOICE

A low-paid journalist (William Holden) is hired by a crude businessman (Broderick Crawford) to tutor his mistress (Judy Holliday) so she can mingle in the Washington society he wants to “buy” in the 1950 satire “Born Yesterday” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by George Cukor.

SERIES NOTES

Calvin’s new business sparks outrage on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... An exhibitionist wedding proposal ends in tragedy on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bob’s old school ties don’t make the cut on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Note: Because of the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) will schedule repeats.