Best Bets: Week of May 8-13

<strong>Cruisin' the Square</strong>

Following the kickoff of the Kankakee Farmers' Market season, at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, at the corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, the cruise night returns for the season. There will be live music from Todd Hazelrigg and food and drink options from Mac’s BBQ, Rebel Ice Cream, Johnny’s Pizza, No Dogs and Grapes and Hops. There will be giveaways, music and more.

<strong>Mental Health Network Roundtable</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center.

The presentation is geared towards first responders. The guest speaker is Timothy Perry, CEO, crisis counselor and chaplain. His presentation will be on the subject of Living the Resilient Life.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.

<strong>Currents of Kankakee Volunteer Meet Up</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Thursday at The Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, join the Currents of Kankakee for an organizational meeting for returning and new volunteers and committee members.

The Currents of Kankakee recently installed new signage for the planned East Riverwalk at the corner of River Street and Schuyler Avenue. The sign lists construction plans for spring 2024, which lists: 300 feet of riverfront; dramatic overlook; development catalyst; multi-purpose event space; iconic riverfront gateway; watercraft docking and portage.

<strong>Moon Cookie Gallery’s 7th Birthday</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the store will celebrate its seventh year in business. The theme is Moon Garden and the first 50 shoppers will receive a goodie bag. There will be exclusive MCG handmade items by artists; live music from 9-11 a.m. by Mary Claire Dwyer; tea sampling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kankakee Tea Company; themed raffle baskets; flower garden bookmark craft make-and-take; garden-themed games and prizes; sales and special discounts.

<strong>Duane Dean’s ‘Real Colors’ Workshop</strong>

The Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and the Community Based Violence Intervention and Preventative Program will be hosting an upcoming workshop at Duane Dean’s The Living Room at 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, ages 17 and over can join for a workshop titled Real Colors. The facilitator is Mary Williams. The workshop will include an open mic and talking circles. There is no cost to attend. To register, call 773-640-9801.

<strong>May 8</strong>

<strong>Bailey family fundraiser at Culver's</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., 25% of all sales at Culver's at <span>983 N. Convent St.,</span> Bourbonnais, will go towards supporting Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and his family.

<strong>May 9</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions Club Meeting</strong>

The Bradley Lions Club will have its monthly meeting beginning with the 6:30 p.m. board meeting, followed by the 6:45 p.m. regular meeting, at Grace United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

<strong>May 10</strong>

<strong>Youth Mental Health First Aid Training</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 908 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Center, in conjunction with Sertoma Centre, Inc., will be hosting Mental Health First Aid which teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults. Sectors encouraged to attend include employers, police officers, hospital staff, first responders and caregivers. Lunch will be provided and there is no cost to attend.

<strong>» 773-640-9801</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon at Manteno Veterans’ Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair in partnership with Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford and the Manteno Veterans’ Home. Admission is free, as are refreshments. The event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong><strong>» </strong><a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>May 13</strong>

<strong>Mother’s Day Craft Show</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N State Route 50, Bourbonnais, there will be a craft show held near Crafts and Things.

<strong>Wartime Memories presentation</strong>

At 12:30 p.m. at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, historian and Kankakee County Museum volunteer Max Michaels will be giving a presentation entitled, “Wartime Memories: Some to Remember, Many to Forget”.

This presentation will provide an account of World War II from the perspective of Michaels' family and how they experienced the war. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is sponsored by People’s Bank of Kankakee County.

<strong>» </strong><strong>815-932-5279</strong>

<strong>Tacos For Tyler</strong>

From 3-11 p.m. at Ashkum Coliseum, 117 E Main St., Ashkum, this fundraising event will support Tyler Shoven, a Central High School student who recently received a heart transplant. Taco meals will be $10 and there will be auction items. There are both dine-in and carry-out options. All proceeds will go directly to the Shoven family.

<strong>CIRKA’S Teen Talent Takeover</strong>

At 4 p.m. at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, bring your band, your dance crew, your magic act or compete solo. There will be prizes including a slot at The Kankakee Estival Festival; a slot at Heroes, Hogs, and Hot Rods; Studio Time for one single; publishing of recorded song; radio play and interviewed on WGFA 94.1 “The Local Scene”; gift cards to King Music; Graphic design for cover art for the single.

All entries music reside in Kankakee or surrounding counties and all acts must be between age 12-20. The contest will be judged by panel of judges.

<strong>» Apply: <a href="https://www.cirkakankakee.org/teen-talent-takeover" target="_blank">cirkakankakee.org/teen-talent-takeover</a></strong>

<strong>Fight Club Survivor's Basket Bingo</strong>

From 6-10 p.m. at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park, Fight Club Survivor will host a fundraiser in the form of Mother's Day Basket Bingo. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the cost is $20 per person. The family-friendly event will have vendors, raffles and food and drink available for purchase.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.fightclubsurvivor.org" target="_blank">fightclubsurvivor.org</a></strong>

<strong>Mother’s Day Bingo</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, enjoy games of bingo and dinner. The cost is $50 per person.

<strong>Drag Comedy Bingo</strong>

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. showtime of The Share Alike Show’s Drag Comedy Bingo at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

The show is put on by DME Entertainment, which is an LGBTQ+ business. Tickets are $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door and can only be purchased by those 21 and older.

<strong>» Tickets: 815-939-9113 </strong>