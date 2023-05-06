River Valley Wind Ensemble to close season with movie music

The River Valley Wind Ensemble will close their 19th season with a concert of movie music.

"At The Movies!" will be performed at 7 p.m. on May 12 at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium, 700 W North Street in Bradley. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be collected. For more information, visit their website at windensemble.org or phone 815-214-9855.

The concert will feature Academy Award-nominated music from movies including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Gone with the Wind" and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Violin soloist Julie Tomisek, a retired orchestra teacher, will perform music from "Schindler's List."

The concert will also showcase the first movement of Symphony for Band ("West Point") composed by legendary American composer Morton Gould. This epic work uses a marching machine, a unique wooden percussion instrument designed to sound like troops marching in parade. For this concert, retired teacher Miles Turner of Manteno constructed the instrument that will debut at this concert.

The program will include these music selections:

• "Silverado" by Steve Broughton

• "Theme from Gone with the Wind" by Max Steiner

• Music from "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein

• "Theme from Schindler's List" by John Williams, Julie Tomisek, violin solo

• "Harry's Wondrous World" from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by John Williams

• Symphony for Band ("West Point"): Movement One "Epitaphs" by Morton Gould

• "Onward-Upward" by Edwin Franko Goldman

• "Symphonic Suite" from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by John Williams

The River Valley Wind Ensemble is conducted by Dr. David Conrad. The ensemble performs professional-level wind ensemble literature in the Kankakee County area for the enjoyment and enrichment of performers and audiences. Musicians include music teachers, college students and other highly skilled performers. Through concerts and school outreach, the group hopes to broaden the educational scope of band music and music education.