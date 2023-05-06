REEL TALK: 'What's Love' follows rom-com formula with new twists

“What’s Love Got to Do with It?” is an amalgam of every love story in history as it updates it with current themes of race, cultural difference and gender expectations in today’s world. Starring the girl-next-door Lily James as Zoe Stevenson and Shazad Latif as Kazim, the story becomes a fresh one that connects us as we question exactly what the title of the film asks.

Zoe finds herself at the top of her game; she’s an award-winning documentary filmmaker. And as she teeters at the top, she pitches her next bold idea to the purse string holders only to be rejected. This pitch, however, morphs into a new concept, one that makes these executives relish the idea of following the trajectory of an arranged marriage or, as it now is termed, an assisted marriage.

The concept and the focus is Zoe’s best childhood friend and neighbor, Kazim, a Pakistani Muslim who is tired of the dating apps and puts renewed faith in what some would consider an antiquated concept. Zoe documents every step of the process from Kazim’s parents introducing their son to the girl who might become the next Mrs. Kahn to the three-day wedding marathon in Pakistan. But what boils beneath the surface is the chemistry between Zoe and Kazim.

We know where this is going … or do we? Yes, it follows the typical rom-com formula, but it finds a few new twists that push the situation into the realm of reality. Traditions and heritage create most of the tension as well as some of the comedy thanks to Emma Thompson’s portrayal of Zoe’s mom. These two aspects also deliver much of the dramatic reality within the film, too.

Writer Jemima Khan and director Shekhar Kapur do something unusual with the story as we find ourselves rooting (at times) for them to get together and at the same time understanding why they can’t/shouldn’t. Kahn also intertwines Zoe’s intrinsic struggle with focusing first on career and success only to find that she may never become a mom.

Is that OK? Is her mom OK with that? Why does she only see herself as complete if she has a partner by her side? The pressure is palpable. And then there’s her best friend whose young children love her honesty and storytelling techniques. I must admit, I loved her rendition of “Cinderella,” “Snow White” and even “Little Red Riding Hood” as she skewed them into her own version of how the princess will live happily ever after.

While all the ingredients are added, stirred and simmered together in a classic creation of a rom-com, the special sauce is always the chemistry between our two lovers. And yes, James and Latif have the comfort of best friends with an ever-increasing awareness of that spark between them. James’ portrayal of Zoe isn’t just all sweet innocence. She’s a 30-something who is single and lives that single life. She’s harassed by her well-meaning mother, but the two just don’t really understand or appreciate one another. They, too, must find a path to become more evolved.

“What’s Love Got to Do with It?” riffs off of many films we have grown to love, particularly “When Harry Met Sally,” which is the icing on the cake. The story is one of love, compassion and understanding of another culture as well laugh and wonder how it will all end. What does love have to do with it all?

Reel Talk rating: 3 Stars

"What's Love Got to Do with It?" is now playing in theaters.