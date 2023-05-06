Merchant Gallery Artist of the Month: Drew Carriker

As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Arts With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section will feature one artist each month through July.

The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.

For May, the artist feature is Drew Carriker, 30, of Gilman, who has been with the gallery for eight years come September. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can gather to learn, create and sell art.

Carriker’s said he specializes in sculpting animals and other creatures from fantasy, mythology and folklore. He also builds sculptures inspired by cartoon characters.

Much of his inspiration comes from books, such as “A Field Guide to Fantastical Beasts” and “Monsters and Mythical Creatures from Around the World.”

But it’s not only these books where he gains inspiration, he can be inspired anywhere.

“I get inspiration from just about anything from anywhere, especially cartoons I grew up with,” he said.

Reflecting on his nearly eight years at the gallery, Carriker said he’s learned quite a bit.

“I realized that art is something that’s inside of you and you just need to find a way to let it out,” he said.

Carriker and several of his gallery peers recently took part in a vintage-themed art show held at Madame Saint Vintage in downtown Kankakee. The sculptist had three clay sculptures on display, including an alien, a woolly mammoth and a saber-toothed tiger.

For more information on the gallery, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>. To see Carriker’s work on display, visit the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>Q: As an artist, what kind of art do you do?</strong>

A: I specialize in sculpting animals and other creatures from fantasy, mythology and folklore and I'm willing to build other creatures others may have in mind and don't even exist, but I can't really build cartoon characters that already exist like Mickey Mouse or the Mouse Pokémon Pikachu and try to sell them at the art gallery because of copyright infrigement. However, I can build things that are inspired by cartoon characters as long as they don't have the same name as those characters and their appearances are different. One of the things I really do enjoy building is monsters from mythology and folklore like the cyclops, mermaids and werewolves, and monsters that no has heard of or even exist.

My best monster and probably my signature monster is Clayden the Clay Monster. The materials I use for sculpting is bakeable clay, wood and metal and, after I'm done baking, I add other odds and ends like stones, sand and broken pieces of toys or decorations. And, for extra details, I use air-dry clay to finish the job. I have also used hot glue to decorate my sculptures and their bases from time to time like my Slime Monster, for example. I use my hands to mold my sculptures most of the time and I've used cookie cutters to cut into the clay before, which is what I did for my Gingerbread S'mores sculpture.

Like I said before, I don't often do this at the art gallery. How do I paint my sculptures? When they are ready, I spray primer on them and wait for a day or two for them to dry and then I spray texture paint on them and when that's dry I spray primer on them again. When I'm sure they're ready, I take them down to the basement to be painted.

<strong>Q: Where do you get inspiration from?</strong>

A: I get inspiration from just about anything from anywhere, especially cartoons I grew up with. There are times, whenever I need inspiration, I do a lot of reading on the computer or the books I have. I sometimes have to look at pictures of creatures I print out or in those books while I'm building them because I care a lot about the details.

I have also found inspiration from animals that have food or different animals in their names. Like the Banana Slug I made for the food art show we had recently. Banana slugs are yellow like bananas, but when I thought of a banana slug I imagined a slug dressed up like a banana. I have always enjoyed building hybrid animals and found inspiration from a bullfrog one time and built a creature that was half bull and half frog and I might do it again at some point.

I am often looking for new ideas for monsters, which is what I love to build the most, and there are also monsters that I've been meaning to build but I haven't found the time. Plus I also need a reason to build them like art shows or other special occasions.

There are also times that I don't need to read or look into anything to find inspiration. It just hits me unexpectedly sometimes. I have also seen creatures in my dreams before and found inspiration from them, too. Like my Carrirabbit, for instance. I don't remember exactly what happened in that dream, but I do remember seeing a rabbit with a big tail. Almost like a fox's tail. After waking up I drew a picture of that rabbit so I don't forget about it. Because we were going to have an art show, and I couldn't stop thinking about that rabbit, I decided to build that unique rabbit. It was originally called the Dream Rabbit, but I renamed it Carrirabbit. The name seemed better.

<strong>Q: What kind of books do you read to find inspiration?</strong>

A: Books and encyclopedias about prehistoric creatures, animals today and monsters from mythology and folklore around the world and fiction. I have found plenty of inspiration from them, but there is still more that I don't know about and I hope to learn about all of them in time.

<strong>Q: What cartoons have you found inspiration from?</strong>

A: I have found inspiration from "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh," "Monster High" and "MegaMan," just to name a few. There are characters from those cartoons that have been inspired by mythical creatures, especially creatures I wasn't already familiar with. Like Mawile the steel/fairy-type Pokémon, for example. Mawile was inspired by a yokai or Japanese monster called a futakuchi-onna. I knew nothing about it until I decided to look into it.

I knew nothing about the werecat or the Noppera-bo, the faceless ghost and another Japanese yokai, until I started watching "Monster High." I have had thoughts about building a werecat before. Maybe I will build one by Halloween, but we'll see. TanguMan from "MegaMan" was inspired by a Japanese yokai called a Tengu. If I haven't played that game or watched the anime "MegaMan," I probably never would have known about the Tengu. I do remember one time we had a face art show and I built a Tengu mask.

I feel like I do better at making and sculpting cartoons, monsters and animals than anything else. It's pretty much my specialty.

<strong>Q: Have you ever used molds for your projects?</strong>

A: I have tried using molds before, but I think using my hands is better and easier for me. I do remember using a plastic fish-shaped plate to make scales for a mermaid's tail. All you have to do is press the clay onto the scales and peel it off and then you can use scissors to cut the clay and shape the tail for the mermaid.

<strong>Q: How long have you been with the art gallery?</strong>

A: This year, this coming September, it will be eight years.

<strong>Q: What have you done for the art gallery?</strong>

A: One thing I do the most, besides prepare for art shows, is hand out flyers for art shows and art gallery events to any place that accepts or hangs up flyers. It takes a lot of time, but I think it's worth it. I do all this and spend that much time because I care for the art gallery.

<strong>Q: What do you like about the art gallery?</strong>

A: There is quite a few things I like about the art gallery. Anybody with a disability and any age is welcome. The art gallery welcomes any artist if nobody else would. There at the art gallery you can learn different ways to do art, especially the art you specialize in, and you can learn about famous artists if you want to.

One of the things I have learned was putting primer on my projects before painting them because it'll make the paint last longer. What I really like the most is the art shows we have every few months and the people I have met and become friends with during my time at the art gallery. I highly recommend Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.

<strong>Q: What do you do at the art gallery?</strong>

A: I don't often do the art I do at the gallery, but I have helped out at the art gallery before. If I have free time I have helped set things up and move heavy stuff around either with my hands or with my truck or both when requested.

I have also helped decide what future art shows should be. We have also taught classes we specialize in before and I have taken art classes there myself from time to time. I'll admit, because of my work schedule and other things, I haven't been doing that much at the art gallery like I used to, but I try to find time.

<strong>Q: How did you start being an artist?</strong>

A: It was my grandmother who taught me and my older sister how to do arts and crafts and I guess we both went from there over the years. My older sister eventually became a painter and I eventually became a sculptor.

When I started I used only modeling clay, but at some point I stopped using that kind of clay because they can get ruined easily and I started using Sculpey clay, air-dry clay and other odds and ends for sculpting.

One artist that really inspired me to make dinosaurs, dragons and reptiles was Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins who was a great sculptor and natural history artist who lived in the 1800s and was renowned for his dinosaurs in the Crystal Palace Park in south London. The dinosaurs, like the Iguandoon, were still being discovered at the time and I loved the way Benjamin built and painted these dinosaurs. By looking at those pictures in the book "The Dinosaurs of Waterhouse Hawkins" and some practice, I learned how to draw and make scales and feathers for my dragons, reptiles, dinosaurs and birds.

Making feathers, fur and scales individually takes a lot of time and patience, but it can also increase your patience.

