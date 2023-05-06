Manteno native, author Holmes releases new Illinois-themed book

Daily Journal staff report

“Time is a commodity, and that’s why having a bucket list of experiences is a must,” said author Melanie Holmes, whose fifth book is now on shelves. A locally-focused book that promotes her fellow Illinoisans, “100 Things To Do in Illinois Before You Die” is part of Reedy Press’ nationwide line of books.

Most of Reedy’s bucket list books have been citywide, but they’ve expanded into statewide books, and Holmes said in a news release, “I’m honored to tell our state’s story through a collection of experiences, ones that we often overlook when it comes to spending our valuable resources.”

When asked how she decided on just 100 experiences for such a large state, Holmes points out the book contains closer to 200 items. This is because the publisher encouraged her to include “tips” as add-ons to the main list items. For example, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Home and Studio in Oak Park is listed as one of the “100,” and her “tip” is to also see the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee and the Dana-Thomas House in Springfield. With these added tips, one bucket list item becomes three.

As Holmes traveled the state from “river to shining river,” as she puts it, she found unique lodging options (caboose glamping anyone?), breathtaking natural gems, unforgettable water and rail excursions and a plethora of

cultural and history spots. All the while, she knew she wanted to find a way to highlight her hometown county of Kankakee.

The main bucket list item for Kankakee County is the French Canadian Heritage Corridor and its associated museums — Bourbonnais Grove Museum, Kankakee County Museum, and the French Museum. The latter is located in the old stone barn at 165 N. Indiana Ave. She also included, as part of statewide lists, Bennett-Curtis House’s murder mystery dinner and Manteno Antique Mall.

In a show of appreciation for this spotlight on Kankakee County’s history, museums, and businesses, Wright-in-Kankakee and the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau have teamed up to host Holmes for a book talk. Part of a 10-city, statewide book tour, the book talk will be held on June 17 at the B. Harley Bradley House. Registration is required by contacting Angelina Gear with KCCVB at Angelina@kccvb.com, or call 815.935.7390.

The book is available for sale at Rubber Rose Bookstore, 111 E. Court St., located in the old Key Printing building.