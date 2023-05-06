Library Life: Week of May 6, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Résumé Virtual Consultations: To schedule, email Becca at <a href="mailto:bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Spring Into New Genres: During the month, this adult reading challenge features prizes and nine genres.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Making the Most of Social Security: At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, join for a free presentation on three retirement income-enhancing strategies.

• Card Making Group: At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can make a Mother’s Day card and a pop-up card for residents of Aperion Care Nursing Home.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Grade School Art Workshop: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, third- and fourth-graders can make clay projects in the final workshop of the school year. Call to register.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, pre-K and homeschooling families can join for read-aloud books and crafts.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meets Tuesday. Call the library for more info.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Teen Anime Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens can socialize and enjoy Japanese anime and manga. Registration required.

• Blood Drive: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Versiti will host a blood drive.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Craft Kits: Throughout May, children can help decorate the library with the Make-A-Butterfly kits.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. the club will host the presentation Annuals and Perennials.

• Bingo with the Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, play book-related bingo for prizes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• FFA Storytime: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Herscher FFA club will present storytime. The theme is Farm Animals, and there will be a craft to follow.

• Video Game Party: From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, families can join for videos games and a snack.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Those Were the Days Radio Players: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, enjoy reenactments of old-time radio shows.

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “A Death in Door County” by Annelise Ryan.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Holding the Line” by Jennifer Delamere and “Deep End” by Jeff Kinney.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Drop-In Craft: During the week, kids can make coffee filter flowers.

• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults can make a butterfly decoration. Sign up required.

