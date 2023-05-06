Eastridge High School class of 1983 to host reunion

This summer, the Eastridge High School class of 1983 will host a 40-year reunion. The class of 1983 was the final class before Eastridge became Kankakee High School.

On July 28, there will be an ice breaker at the Merchant Street Music Fest. There will be a tent inside the main gate for the group to gather for photos.

At 5:30 p.m. on July 29, there will be dinner and dancing at the Elks Club. Appetizers and dinner will begin around 6 p.m. and a DJ will be on-site for festivities.

The cost is $55 per person and payment is due by June 15. For more information and reserve a ticket, call Julie Bretzman at 815-214-1745.