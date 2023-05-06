Bradley-Bourbonnais rotary to host 13th annual shredding event

The 13th Annual Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Shredding Event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 20 at the Turk/Ashley Furniture parking lot, 515 N. Kinzie, Bradley.

Event co-chairs Lori Gadbois and Beth LaPlante encouraged individuals in a news release to “bring a trunk-load of your personal papers, receipts, tax documents, etc. to be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly method. Please bring your papers in disposable boxes or bags. Just drive up and Rotary volunteers will be there to remove your papers from your vehicle to be shredded on site.”

There is no charge but donations will be accepted. No businesses, only personal papers. Turk/Ashley Furniture and Fieldstone Credit Union are co-sponsors of this event.

Proceeds from this community service project will be donated to Shelter Box, an international disaster relief charity that responds to natural and other disasters (war) delivering the essentials a family may need to survive in the immediate aftermath of disaster and displacement. Each Shelter Box is tailored to the nature and location of the disaster and is designed to be carried by two people. Each box typically contains a tent for an extended family of ten, blankets, water storage and purification equipment, cooking utensils, a stove, a basic tool kit, some children’s activity packs and other vital items.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary has provided funding for more than 10 Shelter Boxes that have been used in the U.S. and many parts of the world from the donations received from our Shredding Events.

Founded in 1905, Rotary International is recognized as the world’s first volunteer service organization with a commitment and motto of Service Above Self. Members volunteer in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, protect the environment and eradicate polio.

For more information about the Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Club, including upcoming meetings and how to join, go to <a href="https://www.bbrotary.org" target="_blank">bbrotary.org</a>. For more information on Shelter Box, go to <a href="https://www.shelterbox.org" target="_blank">shelterbox.org</a>.