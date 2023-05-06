A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Saying I love you

Rather, it’s a reflection on something I learned about when studying at Illinois State. I was taking an introductory French class which was led by a graduate student from Finland who was studying in America through an exchange program.

She told us that, for people outside of the United States, America is not pictured as the flatlands of the Midwest. Rather, it’s pictured as its (somewhat) bookends of New York City and Hollywood.

She said people in Finland tend to view America through the lens of Hollywood’s glitz and glamour. Then, she started to discuss the things she learned about American culture that differed from her hometown of Helsinki.

The one that stuck with me the most was the use of the word “love.”

She found that Americans throw the word “love” around like it’s nothing and that it’s used in the most cavalier of manners. By no means was she knocking this usage, rather she was relaying her surprise as in Finland, it’s not something tossed around.

In Finland, she said, it would be unlikely to ever hear someone say “I loved that movie” or “I love chocolate chip cookies.”

According to her experiences, her parents — like many other families around her, she said — would only say “I love you” on birthdays and Christmas. This went for Mom and Dad saying it to each other, as well as saying it to their children.

This discussion was nearly 10 years ago and I still think about it quite often.

As someone born and raised in the United States, I’d never thought much about our use of the word “love.” Much like its polar opposite “hate,” it could be argued that it’s something that should be reserved for true and appropriate times.

Here’s the one place where I agree with that: don’t tell someone you love them if you don’t. Other than that, what’s the harm?

There are parts of me that truly do love certain movies and do love chocolate chip cookies (which is why I can never say no to one). And what’s wrong with that? Those things bring me joy, and joy is something I categorize with love.

There have been moments where I’ve heard a song for the first time and I could feel my heart drop into my stomach because I was so struck by it. Isn’t that what love feels like?

Call me crazy, but I think we should celebrate the things we love. More importantly, we should tell those that we love that we love them every chance we get.

So, I encourage you to tell your loved ones that you love them. Only good can come from it.