5 photos from Clove Alliance's Brave, Bold, & Believed art show

Daily Journal staff report

Clove Alliance hosted its third annual Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month at the Kankakee County Museum. This year’s exhibit featured 81 pieces of artwork.

<strong>Adult category of the Judge’s Choice Award:</strong>

• 1st Place: Elmira Wilkey’s “Illumination”

• 2nd Place: Tia Ulloa’s “Lurking in the Mirror”

• 3rd Place: Tomlyn Brza’s “Where Flowers Bloom”

<strong>Student category of the Judge’s Choice Award:</strong>

• 1st Place: Hannah Kinnaird’s “Screaming Underwater”

• 2nd Place: Sherry Palenik’s “La Santa Muerte”

• 3rd Place: Ayden’s “Unraveling”

<strong>Adult category of the Clove Choice Award:</strong>

• 1st Place: Elmira Wilkey’s “Illumination”

• 2nd Place: Melanie Holmes’ “Light at the End of the Tunnel”

• 3rd Place: Tia Ulloa’s “Lurking in the Mirror”

<strong>Student category of the Clove Choice Award:</strong>

• 1st Place: Bethany Willard’s “A Light in the Dark”

• 2nd Place: Aiden Jones’ “I Survived”

• 1st Place: Emilee Jones’ “Hope, Peace and Love”

“It is hard to put into words the impact that sexual assault has on survivors. This exhibit aims to do just that. It offers survivors an opportunity to voice their experience and recognize their strength and for allies to show their support. We are so grateful for every artist who submitted work to this year’s show,” Clove Alliance said in a statement.