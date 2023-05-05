KVSO Women's Guild hosting Hats Off style show

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild’s is preparing for its May 18 luncheon and style show at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the theme of the show is Hats Off, so it is encouraged participants wear their favorite hat to the show.

Fashions will be provided by DressWell Boutique in Bourbonnais and Joy’s Boutique in Kankakee. In addition to the style show, there will be vendors and a raffle. The cost is $45 per person with no club charges. Checks can be made payable to KVSOWG. It is asked to RSVP by May 10.

For questions and more information, call Dee at 312-310-8005 or Karen at 815-295-7813.