Bourbonnais author Cadle releases new true crime book

After finding success with her bestselling true crime book on Christopher Watts, Bourbonnais resident Cheryln Cadle continues displaying her expertise in true crime with the release of her new book, “Suffer the Little Children: Into the Hands of Evil,” which released March 22.

The book includes 15 stories of people, either biological or foster parents, who have murdered their children. Most accounts are recent true crime stories.

“All of them I talked to are either the murderer themselves or a family member,” said Cadle, noting the book is to not glorify the murderers but to remember the children.

“I felt called to be a voice for the children [who] were murdered,” she said. “I didn’t want to highlight the murderer but the voice for the children that were murdered.”

The book originally was to be a collection of 16 stories, but Cadle and her publisher opted to pull one at the last minute.

Amazon already has sold out of the book and needed to print more because of a high volume of orders. The idea for the book came off the heels of the Watts book, based on a 2018 triple homicide in Colorado.

“I’ve had the Christopher Watts book, which was so popular, and I’ve had different people write me asking if I’d do stories on their family member,” Cadle said.