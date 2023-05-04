Pete Davidson assembles impressive cast for 'Bupkis'

What if your first impulse is to hate a show and its star, an impulse that already has been baked into the “comedy”? Just because Pete Davidson seems to want you to punch him in the face doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.

Former “SNL” regular Davidson stars in the new half-hour comedy “Bupkis,” streaming on Peacock. The show has attracted a remarkable cast, including “Goodfellas” star Joe Pesci, “Sopranos” star Edie Falco and “Everybody Loves Raymond” stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett.

Davidson has made a career of sharing vulgar and unwelcome confessions about his life and inner thoughts in his standup act and continues that tradition here.

He first is seen disguised in a virtual reality mask, where he uses the gadget to Google himself and read articles by people who hate him. The most complimentary of them call him “the voice of his generation,” a remark that seems to say more about his peers than the star.

Tired of self-loathing, he moves on to what used to be called self-abuse, summoning a pornography site and entering it in virtual 3D. This involves him pleasuring himself in his mother’s (Falco) basement, the sad domicile of all losers of a certain age, men who refuse to grow up or commit to partners, professions, etc. As you might expect, things end rather awkwardly when Mom, holding a basket of laundry, surprises him.

Shock and “ewwww!” ensue. Cut to a moment with his ex-girlfriend (Chase Sui-Wonders), who lectures him on his habit of running away from responsibility and emotional confrontation. All the while, he’s ignoring calls from his grandfather (Pesci), who later (spoiler alert) tells him he’s dying. Pete’s way of reacting to the news is hiring a hooker. At least it’s for his grandpa!

As stated above, “Bupkis” is a show that dares you to hate its star almost as much as he hates himself. To call this celebrity masturbation would be crude but entirely accurate in every uncomfortable way. And it’s profoundly sad to boot.

• A girl discovers she has inherited powers that link her to a band of heroes who can live forever in the animated adventure “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” (11 p.m., Cartoon Network, TV-PG), created by Genndy Tartakovsky, whose graphically startling work includes “Dexter’s Laboratory” and “Samurai Jack”

— The animated adventure sequel “Star Wars: Visions” enters its second season or “volume,” streaming on Disney+.

— HBO Max, soon to be rebranded as “Max,” streams the third season of “The Other Two.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Surf ‘n’ turf on “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— Carnage on the freeway on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” (7 p.m., HGTV) enters its third season.

— A special meeting about an intern emergency on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— A school field trip becomes the setting of a sexual assault on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— “Fix My Flip” (8 p.m., HGTV) enters its second season.

CULT CHOICE

A teen runaway (Judy Garland) kills a woman and eventually liquidates her sister on a wild road trip with three misfits all under the spell of a flimflam artist in the 1939 musical fantasy “The Wizard of Oz” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

SERIES NOTES

Grad school panic on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A murdered businessman has a special link to the force on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A request from a foreign potentate on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Haute cuisine can be murder on “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The pride of the pride expires on the season finale of “Animal Control” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Randi and Carter are ready for their big day on the season finale of “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A scary party ends badly on “CSI: Las Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A grim murder might be linked to bank robberies on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).

LATE NIGHT

Michael J. Fox and Shonda Rhimes are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Elle Fanning, Bowen Yang and Ayra Starr on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ricky Gervais, Anthony Carrigan and the Smashing Pumpkins appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC!) ... Henry Winkler, James Gunn and Tanner Wayne visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).