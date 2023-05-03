This weekend at the movies: May 5, 2023

<strong>‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista.

<strong>‘Love Again’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> Coping with the loss of her fiance, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. Rob becomes captivated by the honesty of her words in the beautifully constructed texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists her help to figure out how to meet Mira in person — and win her heart. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

<strong>‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> Two childhood friends now in their thirties must decide whether to follow their heads or their hearts once the man decides to follow his parents’ advice and enter into an arranged marriage in Pakistan. Starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

<strong>‘Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World’</strong>

PG-13, 128 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Biography/drama.</em> From Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Starring Khris Davis and Forest Whitaker.

<strong>‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’</strong>

PG-13, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Family.</em> At 11, Margaret is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams.

<strong>‘Evil Dead Rise’</strong>

R, 97 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when an ancient book gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building. Starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.

<strong>‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’</strong>

R, 123 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim.

<strong>‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’</strong>

PG, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

<strong>‘Air’</strong>

R, 112 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis.

<strong>‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’</strong>

PG-13, 134 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis.