Live music this weekend: May 4, 2023

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Kendall Colette</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Hoosier Ditty Band</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>John David Daily (acoustic)</strong>
Herscher Restaurant & Pub — 171 S. Main St., Herscher
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The Strips & The Selectones</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The Men of Ages & Jake Vaughn</strong>
The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The Jazz Goblins</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — Corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Cherry Bomb</strong>
Jimbos — 4316 IL-102, Bourbonnais
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Kevin Wilson</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Kid Whiskey</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Tim O’Brien’s open mic</strong>
Head Up Here Pub — 1006 S. East Ave., Kankakee
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam Night w/ Susan Williams</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Sunday (at 8 p.m. every Tuesday is Tim O'Brien's open mic)</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.