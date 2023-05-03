Live music this weekend: May 4, 2023

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Kendall Colette</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Hoosier Ditty Band</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John David Daily (acoustic)</strong>

Herscher Restaurant & Pub — 171 S. Main St., Herscher

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Strips & The Selectones</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Men of Ages & Jake Vaughn</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Jazz Goblins</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — Corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Cherry Bomb</strong>

Jimbos — 4316 IL-102, Bourbonnais

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Kevin Wilson</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Kid Whiskey</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Tim O’Brien’s open mic</strong>

Head Up Here Pub — 1006 S. East Ave., Kankakee

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam Night w/ Susan Williams</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday (at 8 p.m. every Tuesday is Tim O'Brien's open mic)</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.