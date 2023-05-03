David Attenborough's hit parade

Ready to hear an old favorite song? How about seven? A night of season and series finales includes the last episode of the 41st season of “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). Filmmaker and naturalist David Attenborough discusses seven remarkable bird and animal songs and how these “performances” are essential to each creature’s place in its society and very survival.

• Two ABC shows conclude tonight. “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., TV-14) ends its fifth season with its characters — you guessed it — letting down their hair and hashing out their feelings.

The drama, which began with a tight-knit group reeling from the suicide of a close friend, never has shied away from crises and funerals.

It follows in a long ABC tradition of melodramas following comfortable, educated, upper-middle-class types unafraid to bare their emotions, which dates back at least to the debut of “Thirtysomething” in 1987. Back then, they called them “yuppies.” While many were riveted by “Thirtysomething” and have been by “Things,” others have recoiled from their depiction of adult life as one long self-absorbed pity party.

“The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., TV-PG) wraps up after 10 seasons. This follows the natural progression of the storyline as well as the dynamics of the cast and production. A show set in the 1980s must eventually leave that decade, and the kids, of course, grow up and have lives of their own, no matter how hard a smothering mother like Beverly (Wendy McLendon-Covey) tries to hold back time.

The series already has seen and survived the sad departure of Pops’ character when actor George Segal died just after production concluded on season 8. Jeff Garlin, who portrayed Murray, the Goldberg dad, departed the series after reports (that he has denied) of misbehavior on the set.

Curiously, this version of “The Goldbergs” parallels the original series named “The Goldbergs,” an early 1950s comedy that emerged from a radio series dating back to 1929. Not unlike Beverly, the original Molly Goldberg (series creator Gertrude Berg) was highly emotional. That series was far more steeped in the ethnic typecasting of its era. In many ways, the first set of Goldbergs were seen embracing the kind of Americanization that allowed for the assimilated 1980s Goldbergs depicted on 21st-century television.

The first “Goldbergs” also was noted for dramatic cast departures. Actor Philip Loeb, who played Molly’s husband, Jake, was accused of having Communist ties; he was fired by CBS and blacklisted from TV and movies. He took his own life several years later. His story is told in the 1976 film “The Front,” where his thinly veiled character is played by Zero Mostel (himself a victim of the McCarthy-era blacklists).

• Serving up schmaltz that would not be out of place on either version of “The Goldbergs,” the reality series “Jewish Matchmaking” begins streaming on Netflix.

• Netflix also anticipates Saturday’s coronation with the spinoff “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A crucial board vote might determine the fate of the hospital on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— World Chase Tag 6 (7 p.m., ESPN2). Is hide and seek next?

— A shooting is linked to rogue Marine on “FBI” (8 p.m., r, CBS).

— A chemical fire might be linked to corruption on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles the North Atlantic right whale.

— Jim discovers he may have his fingers in too many pies on “Growing Belushi” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-14).

— Undercover on embassy row on “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— A random shooting kills a child on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— “Iconic America” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) visits the piece of real estate ballyhoo that became the immortal Hollywood Sign.

CULT CHOICE

Director Martin Scorsese recalls New York’s violent 19th-century past in the 2002 drama “Gangs of New York” (7 p.m., Showtime), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Mark’s graduation nears on the season finale of “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A visit to hometowns and families on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Not Dead Yet” (ABC, TV-14): Nell seeks closure (8 p.m.); then hosts a dinner party (8:30 p.m.). The second episode is the season finale.

LATE NIGHT

Chris Hayes and Zach Cherry are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jennifer Lopez, J.J. Watt and Nanna on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Charlie Day, Ellie Kemper and JP Saxe visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).