'Growing Up MIxed'; the loneliest prince

Producer, director, host and comedian W. Kamau Bell presents “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-G). Bell brings his usual blend of humor and informed insight to a deeply personal subject. As the father of three mixed-raced daughters being raised in the Bay Area of Northern California, he has seen how they have been asked frequently to establish or question their racial identity, often before they even have left childhood.

In a society and media environment in which young people often are asked to “choose sides,” Bell embarks on conversations with a group of kids from grade school to high school and from a variety of ethnic and racial backgrounds.

• Paramount+ streams the documentary “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone.” Scant days before Saturday’s coronation, after more than five decades’ apprenticeship as the very public Prince of Wales, Charles still requires introduction and reputational rehabilitation.

“Alone” interviews friends, old girlfriends and school classmates about his unique and not-always-easy upbringing. Viewers who have followed Netflix’s “The Crown” have seen how he was raised with emotional reserve by both parents, particularly by his father, Prince Philip, a political refugee who had no patience for weakness or perceived mollycoddling. While most future kings had been privately tutored, Phillip insisted Charles be sent to Gordonstoun, a rather gruesome academy Charles reportedly hated. There he spent many miserable years.

The film’s title comes from a classmate named Johnny Stonborough, who described the future king as a stoic and less-than-popular outcast, “the boy who walked alone,” an adolescent whose status and eventual throne no doubt made him a target or a freak in the emotional pressure-cooker of elite U.K. boarding schools, institutions legendary for their sadism.

• Speaking of sadism, Peacock streams “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” a documentary series that sheds new and surprising light on one of more well-known tabloid murder mysteries.

When the Menendez brothers were tried for the 1989 murders of their parents, stories circulated they had been molested by their father, a Beverly Hills music executive. Now, a member of Menudo, one of the original boy bands, offers evidence he was pursued by the slain father, Jose Menendez.

• Speaking of grisly stories, “Blood & Money” (9 p.m., CNBC, TV-14), the “Law & Order”-inspired docuseries, examines the story of a missing persons case linked to a con man who passed himself off as a member of the fabled Rockefeller family.

• Singles relocate to a bucolic mountain retreat to see if they can find a special someone under the scrutiny of camera crews on the new romantic reality series “Love Village,” streaming on Netflix.

• Netflix also imports the Turkish romantic melodrama “The Tailor,” about a handsome young man who inherits his grandfather’s business as well as his talent with scissors. Set in Istanbul.

• Paramount+ streams “Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de Mi Vida,” a three-part look into the singer’s many influences.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

• A shooting and a very close call on “The Rookie” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• An internal affairs agent is roughed up on “The Rookie: Feds” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Musician Emeli Sande shares family stories on “My Grandparents’ War” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• Will discovers evidence that has been staring him in the face on “Will Trent” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A string of armed robberies defies a pattern on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Bravo! host Andy Cohen and legal expert Nina Totenberg explore their families’ histories on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates” (7 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings).

• An American basketball star playing abroad dies mysteriously on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• An Arkansas bar becomes a crime scene on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A grocery clerk (Johnny Depp) sacrifices to maintain the dignity of his deeply dysfunctional family in the 1993 drama “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (8:45 p.m., Cinemax), directed by Lasse Hallstrom and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen and Darlene Cates.

SERIES NOTES

Dan mulls a tempting offer on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Black-market organ traders on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Strange bedfellows on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC) ... A teen goes to desperate lengths to find her “real” dad on “Accused” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Jane Lynch hosts “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chita Rivera are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m, CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Emma Chamberlain and Arlo Parks on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Rachel Weisz, Paul Giamatti, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah and Tanner Wayne sit down on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).