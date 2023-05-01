'Small Light' recalls those who hid Anne Frank

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”) stars in the new series “A Small Light” (8 p.m., National Geographic, Lifetime, TV-14) as Otto Frank, the father of the famous diarist Anne Frank (Billie Boullet), who poured out her adolescent dreams and frustrations as her Jewish family hid from the Nazis in occupied Holland during World War II.

“Light” focuses on Otto Frank’s secretary, Miep Gies (Bel Powley, “The Morning Show”), who was essential in finding the Frank family refuge and keeping their secret.

“A Small Light,” like Anne Frank’s diaries, recalls both the extraordinary audacity and bravery of hiding the family and others as well as the day-to-day logistics of scrounging for food and necessities in a highly regulated and rationed economy under enemy control. The power of both stories arises from a focus on these minute details.

• OK, we all know that the streaming golden age is getting a little long in the tooth. The time when outfits like Netflix seemed like cornucopias of creativity is now a quaint memory. Too many streaming platforms are simply losing too much money to keep laying golden eggs.

But I never thought the end of streaming’s peak period would descend into an era of copycat programming. Just this week, we’ve seen a reboot of “Fatal Attraction.” Fair enough, it’s been 36 years since the original. But HBO Max launched “Love & Death,” about the very same adulterous love affair in a churchgoing 1980s Texas community that was explored in Hulu’s “Candy” just last year.

And tonight, “White House Plumbers” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) turns the 1972 Watergate break-in into high-concept comedy. Woody Harrelson stars as E. Howard Hunt, a CIA agent turned thriller novelist behind some of the excesses of all the president’s incompetent men. Justin Theroux also stars, as G. Gordon Liddy.

Just as Max’s “Love & Death” arrived in the wake of “Candy,” “Plumbers” shows up in the shadow of “Gaslit,” the masterful Starz series that recalled the Watergate era as a backdrop to the doomed marriage of John (Sean Penn) and Martha (Julia Roberts) Mitchell.

• “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents “Matter of Mind: My ALS.” The documentary follows three families with members recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), once commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressively debilitating affliction that leaves patients with an average of two years to live. The film follows three very different subjects — an acclaimed architect, a mechanic and a PR executive — as they try to face their common fate with dignity and a shared concern for what their plight is doing to their families and loved ones.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Judges choose the songs to perform on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Knight’s big day on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• “Undercover Underage” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14) enters its second season of following agents who create traps to ensnare those who prey upon minors. Guaranteed to make you feel vaguely queasy about humanity. Not to be confused with “Operation Sex Sting” (9 p.m., ID, TV-14), following men (mostly married) who create the demand for an international traffic in women.

• Robert Townsend stars in and directs the 1987 comedy “Hollywood Shuffle” (8:45 p.m., TMCX), about a Black actor’s efforts to avoid playing stereotypes.

• An astronaut expires in a space simulator on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Shaun and Lea head to the delivery room on the season finale of “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

During World War II, a French woman (Michelle Williams) embarks on a brief affair with a German soldier in occupied France in the 2015 period drama “Suite Francaise” (6:10 p.m., MoMax, TV-14). Despite a prestigious cast, including Kristin Scott Thomas, Matthias Schoenaerts, Sam Riley, Ruth Wilson, Margot Robbie and Lambert Wilson, the film suffered from complicated distribution problems and was never theatrically released in the United States until it appeared on the Lifetime network in 2017.