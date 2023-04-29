REEL TALK: Blume's beloved coming-of-age tale hits big screen

Judy Blume’s beloved and previously banned book, “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” finds its way into the hands of screenwriter and director Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen,” 2016). Craig brilliantly and lovingly interprets the angst and confusion of what it’s like to be an 11-year-old girl navigating the waters of growing up in the film adaptation of the book.

Whether you know or remember the story of the novel makes no difference as Craig’s interpretation finds the perfect balance of love and humor for this tween and her family. Craig also finds a way to add depth and complexity to the mom and grandmother roles which, in essence, becomes a coming-of-age movie for all ages.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as her mom, with Kathy Bates as Grandma — or, perhaps, as Craig said to me in a recent interview, “Glamma” — and brings us into the depths of Margaret’s world as she moves to a new town, meets new friends and grows up to see the world through a different lens.

Margaret is a typical 11-year-old enjoying 11-year-old things, but her new-found friend circle is a little different from her previous group. Nancy (Elle Graham) latches on to Margaret and, as the leader of the pack, overwhelms Margaret as she joins this clique of girls.

The girls all openly discuss subjects such as boy crushes, their first kiss, wearing a training bra and even the taboo subject of getting their periods. Margaret, yearning to get these items checked off her list as quickly as possible, questions God as to why she hasn’t been able to grow her chest even after certain exercises and reciting, “We must, we must, we must …”

You know the rest, and admit it: you said that when you were that age, too.

Margaret asks and confides many things in God as she asks him/her questions about her life. It’s much like a diary and Margaret’s sweet innocence begins to be derailed as she learns about religion and how this came between her mom and her maternal grandparents.

One of my favorite scenes of the film (and there are many) is when Margaret and Mom openly talk about the issues of the past and Margaret sees her mom differently … as a woman with feelings. And Margaret’s relationship with her needy and glamorous grandmother is especially endearing as Sylvia (Bates) and Margaret have that special connection that endears you to them both.

These two matriarchs ground Margaret in ways she isn’t even aware of, particularly as those growing-up boxes are ticked off one by one.

“Margaret” is as charmingly awkward as watching “Eighth Grade” but one whose honesty hits home with every female in that tween time. Fortson’s performance is sheer eloquence as we are privy to her thoughts and feelings every step of the way.

Relationships are key in this story and Craig fine tunes Margaret’s interactions with everyone from her mom and grandmother to the misunderstood classmate and a first-year teacher. Finding yourself and your own path places you in many crossroads during this time of your life and “Margaret” takes you back in time to your own childhood.

It also creates an opportunity for a mom and daughter to openly discuss the difficulties of this period in a girl’s life and what to expect from the future.

I can’t recommend this movie enough especially for mothers and daughters, but also for any gender to better understand how difficult it is to be a girl of 11 years of age.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ Stars

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is now playing in theaters.