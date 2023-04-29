Pet of the Week: April 26, 2023

Name: Beau

Age: 5

My People and Place of Residence: Gabriella and Arianna Trivino, of St. Anne.

A Little Bit About Me: My full name is Beau Jackson Trivino, and I like it when my humans walk me around the neighborhood. Then I take long naps on the couch for the rest of the day and make sure our deck is free from any squirrels.

Favorite Treat: I like to eat anything my humans are eating!

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Play with me! Play with me! Never mind, I’d rather watch the ball roll by me instead.