Kankakee and baseball legends subject of KCC Lifelong Learning presentation

By Daily Journal staff report

Baseball legends and Kankakee will be the subject of a Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Institute presentation by Daily Journal retiree Phil Angelo.

Angelo will discuss the careers of: Ben Zobrist, who played for Olivet Nazarene University and who helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016; Arch Ward, who grew up in Irwin and created the baseball All-Star Game; Casey Stengel, Hall of Fame manager who once played minor league baseball in Kankakee; Rube Foster, commissioner of the Negro National League, who died in Kankakee; and Sam Rice, of Iroquois County, whose life helped inspire the story of “The Natural.”

The presentation also will include the 1906 World Series, the only all-Chicago World Series between the Cubs and the White Sox.

The presentation is free and will be held at 1 p.m. May 3 in Room D152 at Kankakee Community College.