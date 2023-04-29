Invited to another wedding? See what the average guest cost is this year

The first signs of spring are here with Save The Date invites on the fridge, ushering in a new wedding season. But this year, 62% of wedding guests across the country said they are feeling stressed about how much they’ll spend to celebrate the big day.

A national survey by Bankrate found the average American plans to spend $611 per wedding this year. Travel and accommodations make up the largest piece of the bill with gifts and attire close behind.

Splitting up the data by age, Bankrate found Gen Z and Millennials will be spending even more than average with both generations spending around $1,200 per wedding.

Among the quarter of Americans who RSVP’d yes to a wedding this year, 36% said they will be more conservative with their spending due to the state of the economy.

That’s been the case for Aubrey VanEerden, 28, who works as a server in Grand Rapids. With multiple out-of-state weddings on her calendar VanEerden said she had to seriously consider how many weddings she could afford to attend.

“I think we’re all hesitant to say that because it sounds bad [to be] picking and choosing but the reality is that we just kind of have to in this economy,” she said.

While COVID restrictions kept ceremonies small in the early days of the pandemic, the wedding industry came back with a boom. Market research firm The Wedding Report found as many as 2.5 million weddings were planned last year, the most since 1984.

The wedding industry has also continued to boom when it comes to prices. The Knot’s national survey found the average cost of a wedding was $30,000 in 2022, which is a $2,000 increase from last year’s national average.

Broken down by state, Michigan is below average at $27,000, although this is still a $2,000 increase from 2021. These estimates only include the ceremony and reception, which leaves out big-ticket items like the engagement ring.

In that same survey, which respondents answered in April 2022, at least 70% of wedding vendors planned to raise their prices by year’s end.

The Knot’s 2021 survey on bachelor and bachelorette parties also showed a costly wedding party trend, longer weekends and pricier destinations. Half of bachelor and bachelorette attendees said they spent $1,000 or more on the celebration, according to The Knot.

Although the growing bill is becoming more common, the end-of-the-weekend Venmo still comes as a surprise to most. A 2019 survey found one in four bachelorette party guests said they spent “much more” than they’d anticipated, according to The Knot.

As a 2022 bride, budgeting for wedding festivities feels all too familiar for VanEerden, who is also a bridesmaid this summer.

“I totally understand brides want what they want and they deserve that. Everyone deserves their vision. But I think you also have to be a little conscious and meet people halfway,” she said.

VanEerden’s bridal party went “glamping” in yurts in Grant, Michigan last summer and kept it to less than $200 a person, she said. Before her bachelorette party, VanEerden’s sister asked for a price range for the event so that the budget would stay in line.

“I’m very conscious of that because I know what it’s like to be broke and I’m typically like the broke one amongst all my friends,” she said. “All that matters to me is that they’re there and that we can just party and be in community with each other.”