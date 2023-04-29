A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Grandma and her camera

When I think about my Grandma Leddin, it’s impossible to picture her without her red camera bag. Much like a wristwatch or her wedding ring, the camera bag was with her nearly everywhere she went.

No moment was too insignificant to capture, especially when it was moments involving her children and grandchildren. When my cousins and I hit our awkward years, it was common practice to shy away whenever the red camera bag was spotted.

Now, I would give anything to see that bag and its owner again; and happily smile for any pictures that were requested.

I’ve been thinking about this bag and its owner more often than normal recently, as my Aunt Mary and I have embarked on a project to go through all of my Grandma’s many, many photo albums and scan in all of her photos so they can exist digitally. On a recent trip to my Grandpa’s, I grabbed about 6-8 photo albums to bring home.

Going through these pictures, especially the ones prior to my time, has been such a treat. It’s given me a way to learn more about my family and see what life looked like for my Dad and his siblings when they were growing up.

Much like now, it seems there has always been a lot of laughter, fun and love. Grandma and her camera had a way of bringing out big, genuine smiles in everyone.

Because Grandma was the one often behind the lens, it is few and far between to find photos of her. However, I came across an album that was gifted to her and my Grandpa by their kids in the early 1980s.

Since the kids took the photos and made the album, there were plenty of photos of Grandma to be seen … all of which I’d never seen before. It was one thing to see photos of the home she created, but it’s another to see her existing within that space.

Pun fully intended — it brought everything into full picture.

The plan is to put all of these photos into an online album where it can be shared with everyone in the family. It’ll be special to go through everything and relive memories that may have long been forgotten.

One of the more interesting parts of this project is looking at the fashion from 40-plus years ago and seeing how it has found its way back into the fold in the present. However, I’m not sure Grandma and Grandpa’s stark white Christmas tree will come back into style.

I’m so grateful for this opportunity to see the smiling faces of those that are no longer with us. And I’ll forever love that red camera bag and all of the memories it captured.