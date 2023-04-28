The Silhouetes provide area with over 40 years of music and memories

<em>“Cara Mia why must we say goodbye?</em>

<em>Each time we part my heart wants to die</em>

<em>Darling hear my prayer</em>

<em>Cara Mia fair’</em>

<em>I’ll be your love ‘till the end of time.”</em>

Those are lyrics by Jay and the Americans, the opening to a song that was No. 24 on the Billboard 100 list for 1965. The last line soars.

The year 1965 was a great one for pop music. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” by the Righteous Brothers. “Help Me, Rhonda,” the Beach Boys. “I Got You, Babe,” Sonny and Cher.

If you heard them on your car radio then, it takes only a note or two to bring them back today.

Music and memories.

At the Triad meeting on April 19, Jerry Downs poured out some Kankakee County musical memories, too. Downs is one of the lead singers, and one of the original members of the Silhouettes, Kankakee rockers who have relived the tunes of the ‘60s for 40 years now.

Triad is a monthly meeting organized by the office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and by Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey. The purpose of the meeting is to pass on safety tips for senior citizens and to keep those seniors entertained. The free meetings are held on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library at 9:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month.

Downs related the history of the Silhouettes and then ended with a musical request. A Cappella, he closed the meeting with “Cara Mia,” sounding every bit as good as the late Jay Black, lead singer for Jay and the Americans.

One of the trademarks of the Silhouettes, Downs said, was to try to make their music as close to the original ‘60s artists as possible. Among the Silhouettes’ many tunes and most requested numbers are “Shout,” “Alley Oop” and “Splish Splash.”

They were and also are noted for having fun with the audience. They have used a bubble gun and tossed frisbees to the crowd. For “Born to be Wild,” they have rolled out a Hot Wheels pedal car, and “Be My Baby” has been accompanied by a baby carriage.

They have, Downs said, always aimed for family entertainment. Early on, they turned down a beer company sponsorship, opting instead for Coca-Cola.

If all that sounds light-hearted, it is, but there was a serious side to the Silhouettes. Many of their performances have been benefits — donated music to raise money for a good cause.

Among the many charities they have helped are: Make a Wish; Vietnam Veterans; National Night Out; injured Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey; and the Salvation Army. Their 30th annual celebration aided the Salvation Army. One donor drove up with a $10,000 check. Just telling the story last week had Downs choked up.

The group was one of the originals at the Bishop McNamara Madcaps and came back to perform at the same event when it was renewed.

“I never dreamed we would be playing 40 years later,” Downs said.

During the years, the Silhouettes have had 40 members. Downs is one of the originals, along with lead singer Rich LeDuke. Other originals included drummer Richard Benoit; Greg Bigler on bass; keyboardist John Gray; Bob Hardy and Rick Hastings, lead guitar; and lead singer Mary Beth Arseneau.

Similar to many things, hard practice honed the group’s skills. They were frequently booked for weddings, too, often playing 80 to 90 shows per year.

Two non-musical alumni have turned their Silhouette connections into careers. John Emling created a fold-up stage for Silhouette road shows that became a lucrative occupation. Tim Lauterbach did lighting for the Silhouettes and was later hired by Disney.

It was LeDuke who came up with the name — Kankakeeland’s Silhouettes — after Silhouettes on the Shade, a 1957 doo-wop song later recorded by Herman’s Hermits as part of the “British Invasion” of American music.

Tim Milner, owner and operator of WVLI radio, tossed questions at Downs as part of the program. He summed up the group’s impact this way.

“Memphis has Elvis. California has the Beach Boys. Nashville has Dolly Parton. Kankakee has the Silhouettes.”