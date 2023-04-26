Don't confuse 'Saint X' with 'The White Lotus'

Let’s get this out of the way: Any TV mystery involving a posh family’s vacation in a luxury resort is going to be compared, unfairly, to “The White Lotus.” The new eight-part Hulu series “Saint X” does dwell on themes of class, privilege and guilt the way HBO satire can, but it also plays with time and memory in a manner that departs from the satirical tone of “The White Lotus.”

Pretty 20-something Emily (Alyicia Debnam-Carey) is first seen at a Brooklyn bar, where a corporate type offers to buy her a drink. He soon is disappointed to find she has a boyfriend, an altruistic lawyer, and they are too busy trying to save the world to hang out with mere consultants to the 1%. This moment of virtue signaling and one-upmanship sets the tone for what is yet to come — or rather, what already has happened and how very different worlds collide.

We then flash back to Emily as a well-scrubbed Princeton freshman being dragged on a Caribbean vacation with her upper-middle-class parents and her beloved younger sister. There, she not only hobnobs with other Ivy League children of the rich but members of the staff, drawn from the island’s impoverished population.

“Saint X” offers flashbacks to their stories and friendships as well as follows Emily’s life years later in Brooklyn, where a chance encounter with a man from the island dredges up all the pain of a gruesome trauma best not revealed here.

“The White Lotus” made Jennifer Coolidge the star of the moment. Its focus on her and on the frequent absurdity of late-middle-age desire is what drove its satire. In “Saint X,” the emphasis is much more on the young Emily and her circle, just making sense of the damage life already has done to them. In tone, this murder mystery is a bit closer to Freeform than HBO, but that doesn’t mean it’s not extremely well produced and quite possibly addictive.

• “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) presents a two-hour salute to the woman who has been a fixture of television comedy at least since her appearances, in the late 1950s, on “The Garry Moore Show.”

She’s most associated with the comedy/variety/sketch series “The Carol Burnett Show” that ran on CBS from 1967-78. It was a very popular venue for inventive silliness and, at the same time, a fairly safe haven for family viewing during a turbulent era.

During her career, Burnett received six Emmy awards. She’ll be honored tonight by Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and others. She also will be joined by her contemporary, Julie Andrews, who appeared in a comedy special with Burnett, presented at Carnegie Hall, way back in 1962.

— So many tales of climate change deal with extinction and habitat loss. Tonight’s “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) offers the story of a happy discovery of a new and unknown coral reef off Belize and Guatemala.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A couples’ retreat on “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— No respite in home invitations on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— Gary and Maggie agonize over a decision on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— “Iconic America” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) debuts with a visit to Boston’s beloved Fenway Park.

— “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” (9:30 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-14) returns for a third season.

CULT CHOICE

Troy Donahue, Angie Dickinson and Rossano Brazzi star in the 1962 romantic travelogue “Rome Adventure” (4:45 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Delmer Daves. It also stars Suzanne Pleshette, who was married to Donahue at the time.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Darlene plays matchmaker on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Adam’s plans fizzle on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A snitch ends up in a ditch on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Smoke in the teacher’s lounge on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Recalibrating relationships on “Not Dead Yet” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jennifer Garner and Rep. Katie Porter are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael Strahan, Judy Blume and Black Thought, El Michels Affair & Kirby on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Keri Russell, Graham Norton and Anup Sastry visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).