Is 'Fantasy Island' network TV's best escapist fare?

Who still watches network series? And what still works for the old-school broadcasters? A glance at tonight’s schedule shows two musical competitions gobbling up four out of 12 hours allotted to the big four networks. Police and medical procedurals take up another four, with the rest divided between two sitcoms, Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” and Fox’s reboot of “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., TV-14).

In its own strange way, “Fantasy Island” offers one of the schedule’s last links to the kind of breezy escapism that network TV once provided.

Tonight’s episode, “Peaches and the Jilted Bride,” reminds us of how things have changed (and have not) since the original “Island,” starring Ricardo Montalban and Herve Villechaize.

Laura (Jessy Schram) arrives at the resort still in her bridal gown, fresh from her humiliating solo walk down the aisle.

This being “Fantasy Island,” she’s reacquainted with her imaginary friend, Peaches (Kyla Pratt), an invisible make-believe sidekick who helped her through a difficult childhood and adolescence fueled by an unending feud between her divorced parents.

In a touch of “Arrested Development Island,” Laura finds herself with Peaches in her old tweenage bedroom bedecked with Backstreet Boys posters, etc. There’s a lot of catching up to do. When Laura makes a “Game of Thrones” reference, Peaches doesn’t understand. So Laura offers a shorthand synopsis. “It’s like ‘Melrose Place’ with dragons.” And Peaches immediately gets it. It’s like they can read each other’s minds. Which actually isn’t that hard, because they both live in Laura’s frazzled consciousness.

Not to give too much away, but Laura soon learns that her problems are not with her no-show fiance, Brad (aren’t they always named Brad?), but with her inability to stop pleasing her wretched parents (Judy Cain and Chuck McCollum). And can we really blame Brad (Nick Augusta Thompson) for wanting a vacation from Laura’s drama?

While we all know Laura’s time on the island will end, it’s the semi-permanent employees who are really strange. Elena Rourke (Roselyn Sanchez), the niece and heir to Montalban’s character, has the unenviable task of reincarnating his emotional reserve. Like the original, Elena has all the warmth of a figure on top of a wedding cake.

Ruby (Kiara Barnes) has the even more peculiar job of taking the place of Villechaize’s Tattoo. She arrived on the first episode in 2021 as a cancer-stricken septuagenarian who comes to the conclusion that her decades-long marriage was a loving one, but did not fulfill her essential sapphic desires.

So Elena let her stick around as a fetching youngish assistant. Rourke has shared some clinches with her hottie helper, Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez), but she seems pretty darned possessive when it comes to Ruby, particularly when Helene (Alexa Mansour), another island fixture, is around. This all gets rather complicated, especially when Ruby begins to wonder just how long her wish fulfillment second life is supposed to last.

At least she doesn’t have to scream “Da plane, da plane” in every episode.

• Acorn streams the second season of the period mystery series “Dalgliesh,” starring Bertie Carvel and based on a series of novels by P.D. James.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A ride-share driver never makes it home on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• “Perry Mason” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes its second season.

• The Navy can be murder on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A squabble during a procedure comes between doctors Glassman and Murphy on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS) enters its final week before Corden departs the late-night showcase.

CULT CHOICE

A Cold War whodunit unfolds against the backdrop of Hollywood’s fading glory days in the Coen Brothers 2016 media satire “Hail, Caesar!” (8 p.m., Starz), starring Josh Brolin as a beleaguered studio fixer, George Clooney as the star of a Biblical epic and Scarlett Johannsen as a musical mermaid based on Esther Williams.