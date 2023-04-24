IMH Outreach Director honored with community service award

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s Business & Industry/Outreach Director, Mary Kay Lavicka, was honored with the Community Service Award at the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency’s (ECICAA) 58th Annual Dinner and Business Meeting on April 21. The ECICAA is helping change lives in Iroquois, Ford and Vermilon counties by providing information, training, education and partnership services.

In her nearly 30 year role at IMH, Lavicka has worked to cultivate relationships and collaborate with area employers and community organizations serving as a health and wellness resource.

“Helping create a positive relationship with employers, promoting worksite wellness … and making it easy to access our services at IMH is my goal,” said Lavicka in a news release.

She helps coordinate annual community wellness events, including Breast Cancer Awareness and Heart Health.

“Despite the challenges our rural hospital has faced, we have continued to serve our area and are now growing services. I am very proud to be a part of the IMH team and will continue to do whatever I can to help foster a positive relationship in the communities we serve. I look forward to assisting with new opportunities and expanding services and our reach,” stated Lavicka.

IMH added in the release that “Mary Kay is a valuable asset to our organization and our community and her dedicated commitment to Iroquois County does not go unnoticed.”

For more information on IMH, go to <a href="https://www.imhrh.org" target="_blank">imhrh.org</a>.