New Horizons Band concert to benefit Bradley Lions Club

Daily Journal staff report

New Horizons Band will present a concert benefiting the Bradley Lions Club at 7 p.m. May 1 at Olivet’s Larsen Music Building, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

The New Horizon Band will perform a pleasing variety of band music, including Sousa’s march EL Capitan, The Beach Boys greatest hits, Duke Ellington’s best songs, Parade of the Charioteers from the movie “Ben-Hur.” Additionally, they will feature vocal soloist Alyssa Lesch signing “As Time Goes By” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the door or from a New Horizon Band or Lions member.

To purchase pre-sale tickets, call 815-953-1393.