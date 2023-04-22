Health career programs at KCC accepting applications for 2023-2024

Daily Journal staff report

The enrollment process is underway for fall 2023 and spring 2024 entry into health career programs at Kankakee Community College.

Programs currently accepting applications are Practical Nursing, Registered Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Medical Lab Technology, Paramedic and Respiratory Therapist. The Radiography program will accept students until April 2024 for students to begin in summer 2024.

To be considered for a health program, students must complete a KCC application for admission, eligibility requirements, a program application and complete the HESI A2 test with a passing score by the appropriate deadline.

Programs with a testing deadline of June 29, 2023, are: Practical Nursing, Registered Nursing, RN Advanced Placement, Physical Therapist Assistant and Medical Laboratory Technology.

The Paramedic program testing deadline is July 13, 2023.

Four programs have a Nov. 1, 2023, testing deadline: Registered Nursing, RN Advanced Placement, Respiratory Therapist and Medical Laboratory Technology Advanced Placement.

KCC also has several health careers courses and certificates that do not require a competitive application process. They include Phlebotomy, Medical Laboratory Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic and Nursing Assistant.

For more information on the health career program admission process and other program options, prospective students can make an appointment with a KCC adviser by emailing <a href="mailto:advising@kcc.edu" target="_blank">advising@kcc.edu</a> or calling 815-802-8500.

• Paramedic — accredited by Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP)

• Registered Nursing — accredited by Accreditation Commission of Education in Nursing (ACEN)

• Practical Nursing — accredited by Accreditation Commission of Education in Nursing (ACEN)

• Respiratory Therapist — accredited by Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC)

• Physical Therapist Assistant — accredited by Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE)

• Medical Laboratory Technology — accredited by National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS)

• Phlebotomy — accredited by National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS)

• Note: The Radiography program follows curriculum standards set forth by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.