Best Bets: Week of April 24-30

<strong>Paws and Purrs Petacular</strong>

Back for the first time since before the pandemic is Kankakee County Humane Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Paws and Purrs Petacular. This year’s event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

The 14th annual event will include silent and live auctions, dinner, a wine pull and more all while celebrating 60 years of KCHF. Tickets are $60 each and must be purchased prior to the event.

For more information, call 815-933-5999.

<strong>Easy Street Theater presents ‘Easy Street Live’</strong>

At 7 p.m. April 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. April 30, Easy Street Theater, for actors with special abilities, will present “Easy Street Live” at St John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee. The show will feature sketch-comedy material from Carol Burnett, Monty Python, Abbot & Costello, “Saturday Night Live,” Laugh-In and Easy Street’s own Kenny Klipp. Tickets are $10 each (cash only) and are available at the door before each show.

<strong>KVTA’s ‘In the Heights’</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be presenting “In The Heights” at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

The production tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

The show’s director is Sharla Ronchetto, assistant director is Jordyn Ward, vocal director is Jeanne Benson and choreographer is Trinity Dunn.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvta.org/in-the-heights" target="_blank">kvta.org/in-the-heights</a>.

<strong>Walk A Mile in Her Shoes</strong>

Beginning at noon Friday, join Clove Alliance at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee. As the name of the walk indicates, participants are encouraged to wear women’s shoes as a symbol of their commitment to this important cause. The purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men’s violence against women. The cost is $10 and includes an event T-shirt and lunch. Register online at <a href="https://www.clovealliance.square.site/" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

<strong>Vintage Inspired Art Exhibition</strong>

At 6 p.m. Friday, Madame Saint Vintage will be hosting an art exhibit at the MSV store, 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The local vintage shop will transform into a pop-up art gallery for the evening hosting a vintage inspired art exhibition featuring six artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, including Drew Carriker, Andrew Carroll, Jayden Crane, Caitlin Philips, Johnny Small and Jenna Varley.

During this open house style exhibition, light refreshments will be served.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/madamesaintvintage" target="_blank">facebook.com/madamesaintvintage</a>.

<strong>April 25</strong>

<strong>Culver’s Cares Night for KCHF</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s, 983 N Convent St., Bourbonnais, 10% of all purchases automatically will be donated to Kankakee Community Humane Foundation.

<strong>Transitional Information Event</strong>

From 6-8:30 p.m. at the River Valley Special Recreation Association office, 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley, the Transition Planning Committee will be hosting an informational event about the post-high school transition process. There will be agencies on site to talk with parents about the next steps for their children in high school.

<strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-699482c1-7fff-94f2-4e39-c6effa3325d9">» </span><a href="https://www.Rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">Rivervalleysra.com</a></strong>

<strong>April 26</strong>

<strong>RVSRA Open House</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. at the River Valley Special Recreation Association office, 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley, the organization for individuals with special needs will be hosting an open house event to share what it has to offer with the community and prospective participants. Also happening during the event is voting for the RVSRA mascot.

<strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-699482c1-7fff-94f2-4e39-c6effa3325d9">»</span> <a href="https://www.Rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">Rivervalleysra.com</a></strong>

<strong>Civic Leaders Scholarship event</strong>

From 6-7 p.m. in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., former Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s 6th Annual Civic Leaders Scholarship will be held. The keynote speaker is Jasmyne Humble. The award amount is $2,000 per student. The scholarship committee is seeking partnership in the form of scholarship contribution. Checks can be made payable to Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and can be mailed to 701 South Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL, 60901.

<strong>April 27</strong>

<strong>Social Media: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly</strong>

At 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Emily LaVoie, eating psychology coach, will be speaking with parents on the effects of social media on eating disorders and body image in adolescents. There will be a live-stream link available on BBCHS' social media.

<strong>April 27-30</strong>

<strong>Spring Fling Carnival</strong>

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Fantasy Amusement Co. will host a carnival event in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall at 1600 Route 50 in Bourbonnais. There will be a variety of rides, including child-friendly rides.

<strong>April 29</strong>

<strong>Gilman’s Outdoor Flea Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering & Front Porch Cafe, 931 S. Crescent Route 24/45, Gilman, there will be a Junk in the Trunk outdoor flea market. It is free to set up a spot at the market.

<strong>» 815-265-4635</strong>

<strong>Independent Bookstore Day</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rubber Rose Books, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day with a prize wheel, a bogo special and treats.

<strong>Drug Take Back Day</strong>

The Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council will be assisting the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and local law enforcement from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the east entrance of Northfield Square mall for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This day is meant to encourage the community to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs.

“We collected over 1,000 pounds of unused and expired medication at our last Take Back Day in October, which makes our community that much safer and healthier” shared Jim Schreiner, Drug-Free Communities Grant Project Coordinator, in a news release “This is a great time to start cleaning out your medicine cabinets now to prepare for the April 29 Take Back Day.”

<strong>Teen Meet-Up & Pizza Party</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will host an event sponsored by Harbor House. The teen meet-up will feature pizza and conversation.

<strong>» Text to RSVP: 815-383-9839 (Jen)</strong>

<strong>April 30</strong>

<strong>ICHS meeting, presentation</strong>

The Iroquois County Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting at 1 p.m. and will feature yearly reports and election of officers. The meeting will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

After the annual meeting, Mike Keller, of Sheldon, will present a program on Indian artifacts. Keller was instrumental in helping to get the Indian artifacts at the museum identified and categorized. He took an interest in dating artifacts 40 years ago and spent a lot of time researching, mostly through books, what the Indians did, how they made their tools and what those tools were used for. Part of his program will focus on what searchers/collectors aren't picking up.