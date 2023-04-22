35 KCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Daily Journal staff report

Thirty-five Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in March 2023.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic honor society for community college students. KCC students who joined are:

<strong>Bourbonnais:</strong> John Baud, Leon Berry, Hailey Brady, Rylan George, Matthew Guiney, Morgan Krause, Karli Morgan, Brad Pursley.

<strong>Bradley:</strong> Malachai Daniel, Miranda Kara.

<strong>Clifton:</strong> Kenzi Dehm, Alana Pourroy.

<strong>Danforth:</strong> Mason Conrad.

<strong>Herscher:</strong> Lacy Grigas, Allie Kohl.

<strong>Kankakee:</strong> Mia Arseneau, Mariel Camargo, Destiny Emling, Colin Furrow, Jacob Godin, Heather Keene, Aiyana Lopez, Connor O’Malley, Caroline Noe, Kylie Patnaude, Amy Saurer, Isabelle Spiese.

<strong>Manteno:</strong> Edward Horath, Cali Olshefski.

<strong>Momence:</strong> Michael Lanie.

<strong>Sheldon:</strong> Anna Hagan.

<strong>Watseka:</strong> Haven Barrett, Addison Edwards, Madisyn Gibson.

<strong>Galveston, Ind.:</strong> Paxtyn Hicks.

KCC holds induction ceremonies for new Phi Theta Kappa members each fall and spring semester. This spring’s event was March 31.

Phi Theta Kappa has recognized academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations.

The society offers opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment, and personal development through programs based on the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship. To be eligible for membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale.

For more information on the Alpha Delta Eta chapter at KCC, contact a chapter adviser, Jaclyn Montemayer or Frances Hebert, at <a href="mailto:jmontemayer@kcc.edu" target="_blank">jmontemayer@kcc.edu</a> or <a href="mailto:fhebert@kcc.edu" target="_blank">fhebert@kcc.edu</a>.