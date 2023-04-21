Thrivent Action Teams program hits $1B in funds raised

Daily Journal staff report

Thrivent Action Teams began in 2014 to provide Thrivent’s clients with funding, tools and resources to support the causes and programs most important to them and their communities.

Thrivent Action Teams were built after the organization heard from clients that many people don’t lead volunteer efforts because of barriers in organizing and funding. Thrivent filled this crucial gap by providing clients with toolkits of marketing resources, “Live Generously” volunteer T-shirts and up to $250 in seed money.

This enabled its clients to kickstart volunteer activities with their network of friends, family and neighbors. In the past nine years, 1 million Thrivent Action Teams have convened to hold food drives for neighbors in need, fundraise for nonprofits with global impact and more.

As the local Thrivent financial advisor in Watseka, Larry Burton has seen the effect of Thrivent Action Teams firsthand.

“There have been so many Action Teams in Illiana over the past nine years that helped the communities across many different avenues. Everything from the hundreds of ramps that have been partially funded by Thrivent as well as other service activities such as quilt making,” Burton said in a news release. “There have been many fundraisers that have also been helped out by Action Team cards.”

“Thrivent clients have a passion for community giving that is truly unmatched,” Burton said. “In my 12 years in Watseka, I’ve seen so many amazing acts of generosity and kindness from our clients, who’ve been able to pursue the volunteer projects they are most passionate about with Thrivent’s continuous support. It’s an honor to celebrate this milestone with our clients and see our impact grow year over year.”

There were three Action Teams that happened April 14 and 15 that were fundraisers: the Sheldon Fire Department Fish Fry, Watseka Kiwanis Club Breakfast and a 5K race in Goodland.

For more information about Thrivent Action Teams, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/27n8y235" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/27n8y235</a>.