Sugar Creek Opera returns with 'Love is in the Air' spring concert

Sugar Creek Opera is back.

On May 7, Sugar Creek will present “Love is in the Air,” a program of classical love songs from opera and Broadway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance gets underway at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Watseka, 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $50 for select seating in the first two rows. Tickets are best accessed at <a href="https://www.sugarcreekopera.com" target="_blank">sugarcreekopera.com</a> or by calling 815-432-3830 and also will be available at the door.

Soprano Megan Brunning and tenor Reuben Lillie, both of whom have appeared with Sugar Creek in the past, will sing. Both are excited and honored to be back with Sugar Creek founder and producer Helen Todd.

There will be duets from operas "La Boheme" and "Tosca," and "Verranno a te" from "Lucia De Lammermoor."

Broadway legends will include:

• “I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady”

• “I Feel Pretty” and “Maria” from “West Side Story”

• “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better” from “Annie Get Your Gun”

• “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel”

• “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miserables”

• “Till There Was You” from “Music Man”

• “All I Ask of You” from “Phantom of the Opera”

Lillie said you will not have to be an expert in opera to enjoy this event.

“This will be great for concert-goers,” he said. “There are a lot of familiar favorites.”

Lillie recalled Helen Todd gave him his first shot at singing opera, and he will be forever grateful.

“Any time I can sing for Sugar Creek is an honor.”

It will be Lillie’s sixth appearance with Sugar Creek.

“This is not my home,” said Lillie, “but it will always feel like coming home. It is special to me.”

Lillie grew up in Greenville, Pa., and went to Olivet Nazarene University. Strongly encouraged by Professor Neal Woodruff, conductor of Olivet’s concert singers, Lillie auditioned. Lillie wound up performing with 10 different Olivet ensembles, practicing 25 hours per week. Lillie graduated from Olivet in 2011 and went on to a master's program for music at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Lillie performed for Sugar Creek as a baritone but will be appearing now as a tenor. His previous Sugar Creek roles have included Papageno in “The Magic Flute” and Frank in “Die Fledermaus.”

Brunning was president of her high school chorus in Lilburn, Ga. The story goes, she said, when Sherman came through, her town was only a “Lil’ burn.” She went on to graduate from the University of Georgia, earning a master’s in vocal performance.

“I am so happy to be coming back,” Brunning said. “One of the things the pandemic taught me was how much of what I love doing [singing] is doing it with other people.”

Brunning shared “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story” is an especially memorable tune for her. It is her opening number in her role as a cruise ship diva. She has performed with Princess Cruises.

“Helen gave me my first opportunity to play the Queen of the Night,” said Brunning. Brunning performed as Queen of the Night, one of opera’s great arias and roles, in 2016 for Sugar Creek. The aria is part of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” It is a role Brunning has reprised several times, including in Hamburg, Germany.

It led her to sing in the world premiere of a sequel to “The Magic Flute,” where composers meshed Mozart’s music to words by Goethe. That might be the only time that ever was done, Brunning said.

The singing performance May 7 will include piano accompaniment by Casey Robards and by a string quartet.

Sugar Creek Opera is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It was founded in 2002 by Watseka native Helen Todd, an operatic soprano who has appeared in numerous roles. Donations are welcome and more information is available at <a href="https://www.sugarcreekopera.com" target="_blank">sugarcreekopera.com</a>.