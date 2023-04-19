RANDALL: Organize to reduce, reuse, recycle

It is April, the month of Earth Day. I like to use my column each year to encourage everyone to take the time to figure out how they can get organized to be green. This year Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. I’ve put together some ideas that I hope will help you.

<strong>Reduce the amount of paper you use by following these tips:</strong>

<strong>• Avoid using paper towels and use small cloths instead.</strong> Have a pile of small cloths handy on your countertop or wherever your paper towels are kept. When you have the urge to grab for a paper towel, grab one of your small cloths instead. One of my favorite small cloths are sold by Norwex. Norwex offers lots of sustainable cleaning products for sale. Another great thing is you do not need to use cleaning sprays with the Norwex cloths. Just water.

<strong>• Save paper from your printer that you have only printed on one side.</strong> Stack it near your printer and when you need to print something that does not need to be on a clean sheet, use the backside of the sheets in your stack.

<strong>• Limit the amount of paper products you use for serving food.</strong> Make sure you have small plastic dishes that can be reused over and over. It does not take much time to wash some plates. Same with cups. Stock up on reusable plastic cups so you are not using disposable plastic. Stop buying disposable paper plates and cups. Think of the money you will save.

<strong>Reuse as much as you can by following these tips:</strong>

<strong>• Instead of using baggies for your lunches, start using reusable containers.</strong> I know some things just work better in baggies, but did you know they sell reusable baggies now? Target sells reusable food storage bags. Once you have used them you just pop them in the dishwasher and use them again.

<strong>• Carry reusable bags in your car</strong> so when you go to the grocery store you have your own bags to use. I have a handy holder for my reusable bags that makes it easy to store them in my car. Do not limit yourself to just using your reusable bags at the grocery store – you can use them at every store! They make bags that fold up very small and can attach to your purse. It makes it quite easy to avoid collecting shopping bags.

<strong>Recycle as much as you can by following these tips:</strong>

<strong>• Speaking of bags, you can recycle your plastic bags by returning them to certain stores.</strong> I know that Jewel Osco has a bin in their vestibule for recycled bags. Kohl’s also offers a bag recycling container near their customer service area.

<strong>• Make sure you have a recycling bin in your home and preferably on every level of your home.</strong> I used to grab the used shampoo bottles out of the garbage in my kids’ bathroom until I got smart and put a recycle bin (the size of a small garbage can) near their bathroom. I made it convenient for them to recycle their bottles instead of throwing them away. Now we empty the garbage and recycle bin every week.

If we all adopt one reduce, reuse or recycle tip, we will be that much closer to helping our environment. Happy Earth Day!