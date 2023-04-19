Live music this weekend: April 20, 2023

<strong>Syahi</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>John David Daily and Son</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club — 2672 Chippwea Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Little Johnny Chicago Blues</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Group Therapy</strong>

Steam Hollow — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N Second St., Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Usual Suspects</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 North Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>April’s Reign</strong>

Jimbo’s — 4316 IL-102, Bourbonnais

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ryan Leggott</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>1 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>KVSO’s “The Power of Music”</strong>

Larsen Fine Arts Center — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

