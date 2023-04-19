Community Briefs: April 2023

<strong>Easy Street Theater presents ‘Easy Street Live’</strong>

At 7 p.m. April 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. April 30, Easy Street Theater, for actors with special abilities, will present “Easy Street Live” at St John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee.

The show will feature sketch-comedy material from Carol Burnett, Monty Python, Abbot & Costello, “Saturday Night Live,” Laugh-In and Easy Street’s own Kenny Klipp.

Tickets are $10 each (cash only) and are available at the door before each show.

<strong>ICHS to conduct annual meeting, presentation on artifacts</strong>

The Iroquois County Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting at 1 p.m. on April 30. The meeting, which will feature yearly reports and election of officers, will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

After the annual meeting, Mike Keller, of Sheldon, will present a program on American Indian artifacts. Keller was instrumental in helping to get the American Indian artifacts at the museum identified and categorized. He took an interest in dating artifacts 40 years ago and spent a lot of time researching, mostly through books, what the American Indians did, how they made their tools and what those tools were used for. Part of his program will focus on what searchers/collectors aren’t picking up.

<strong>Bird-watching program at Bradley library</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. on May 2, the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, will host Robert Ridgway: When Amateur Bird Watching Became A Rigorous Science.

Join Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Brian “Fox” Ellis as he becomes historical figure Robert Ridgway, America’s preeminent ornithologist with ties to the Audubon Society. Interested participants also are invited to join Fox for birdwatching the following morning at the Kankakee State Park.

Register at <a href="http://bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>.

<strong>Run for Mattea’s Joy</strong>

Superheroes are on a mission to help families with sick kids.

A Superhero 5K and 2-mile walk is happening at 9 a.m. on May 6 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. Cost is $30 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 years old. Costumes are encouraged. Registration and race information can be found at <a href="http://runforjoy.org" target="_blank">runforjoy.org</a>.

Honored kids will be recognized with signs on the course. Submit a name and photo of a child that is on a medical journey at runforjoy.org. In memoriam recognition is also welcomed to honor children lost too soon to illness.

Proceeds from the event benefit Mattea’s Joy, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring care, connection, and community to families with hospitalized children.

“Families need to feel cared for, connected to others with a similar story, and a part of a community when they are navigating the challenges of having a hospitalized child,” said Jamie Freedlund, co-founder of Mattea’s Joy, in a news release. “They are not alone and Mattea’s Joy strives to remind them that joy can be found even when life isn’t going as planned.”

Mattea’s Joy serves monthly meals for families at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. It coordinates care packages to local families who are transferred to Comer from outside hospitals, including Riverside Medical Center as well as Ascension Saint Mary in Kankakee. The group also provides snack boxes to several Chicagoland and Central Illinois hospitals, the Joy in the Journey podcast, and transformational experiences like visits from Mattea’s Princess visits to partner hospitals.

The event is professionally timed by J3 Timing and is being sponsored in part by Turn-Key Environmental, Special Waste Disposal, Bourbonnais Township Park District, BSI Engineering, Connor’s Ohana, Holohan Heating and Sheet Metal, K&S Flooring, Geoffrey Johns and Associates, Riverside Community Credit Union, National Bank of St. Anne and Manteno, Netherton’s Body Shop, Carlile Group, Holohan Heating & Sheet Metal, Still Waters Environmental and Weber Grill.

Perry Farm grounds are handicapped accessible, and restrooms are available on site.

For more information about Mattea’s Joy or this event visit runforjoy.org.

<strong>CCUD #4 annual developmental/ pre-school screening</strong>

Central Community School District #4 will be conducting its annual developmental/ pre-school screening for children 5 and under in May. Children up to 3 will be screened on May 17 only and will consist of an Ages & Stages questionnaire completed by the parents. Vision/ hearing will not be assessed for this age group. The screening is free and is provided by CCUD #4 and the Iroquois County Public Health Department.

Screening dates will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 17 and 18 at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center at 203 N Third St., Ashkum. Any family new to the district is urged to call for a screening.

Call the Central Special Services Office at 815-698-2212 ext. 2500 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will not be seen.

— Daily Journal staff report