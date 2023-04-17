Best Bets: Week of April 17-23

<strong>KVSO’s ‘The Power of Music’</strong>

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its last formal concert of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kresge Auditorium, Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University. The theme of this concert is “The Power of Music” and will showcase the power that music evokes.

The program features the commanding "Symphony #5" by Dmitri Shostakovich, Henry Mancini’s arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Jesus Christ Superstar" and John Whitney’s arrangement of Howard Shore’s Symphonic Suite for "Lord of the Rings."

Listeners will be elated with the strong sound coming from the orchestra," said KVSO President Kate Cloonen in an email.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students, and they can be purchased at the door or online. More information can be found at <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a> and Facebook at <a href="https://www.symphony.kvso.org" target="_blank">symphony.kvso.org</a>.

<strong>Kankakee Art League meeting</strong>

The Kankakee Art League will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lisieux Center, 371 N St Joseph Ave, Kankakee. Following a business meeting there will be an art exercise on working from a still life. Bring materials of your choice. The public is invited. Snacks will be provided, but bring a sack lunch if needed. For more information email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>.

<strong>Springfest 5K</strong>

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the annual Springfest 5K Run/1.5-Mile Walk will kick off at the Manteno American Legion. The run goes out to Legacy Park and ends at the legion. There is a $15 registration fee. Every participant will receive a wooden Springfest birdhouse and there will be age-group awards. T-shirts are available for an extra $10.

There also will be a special hand-crafted award to the first four high school students or younger — along with teachers/administrators — who finish the 5K first. Strollers are welcome for the war. Food may be purchased at the legion’s outdoor seating area and proceeds from the event go to legion veterans. Those interested in volunteering can contact Dan Gerber at <a href="mailto:gerb959@comcast.net" target="_blank">gerb959@comcast.net</a>.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.fb.me/e/16zeqUaDs" target="_blank">fb.me/e/16zeqUaDs</a>.

<strong>Take Back the Night</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Zonta Club of Kankakee presents Take Back the Night: Silent Witness Rally. Participants will gather at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Silent Witness is a visual demonstration of the silencing of survivors, where participants gather silently for one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear teal or decorate T-shirts with powerful messages that protest sexual violence and rape culture.

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor's annual brunch auction</strong>

Good Shepherd Manor is hosting its 48th annual brunch auction, and this year’s theme is that of a sock hop. The funds raised during the event support the programs and the services that GSM provides for the 105 men with intellectual and developmental disabilities that live in the Momence-based home.

For the past two years, GSM held virtual brunch auctions because of the pandemic.

“We are excited to be celebrating in person once again,” Jan Melnik-Jackson, coordinator of special events and public relations, said in an email.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at The Odyssey Venue, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park.

The brunch auction is a seated brunch luncheon, served at 1 p.m., with a three-hour open bar. GSM residents, the GSM Chorus & Singers, will be providing musical entertainment.

Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme in 1950s attire, and there will be plenty of time to dance to tunes from the ’50s.

The live auction is open only to in-person guests, but the silent auction offers online bidding, which is available to those who cannot attend. Silent auction registration is available at <a href="https://www.give.goodshepherdmanor.org" target="_blank">give.goodshepherdmanor.org</a>, and all silent auction items will be available to preview the week before the event.

<strong>April 18</strong>

<strong>Municipal Bank Grand Reopening</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. at Municipal Bank, 720 Main St., NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting event. Attendees can enjoy live music, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.

<strong>April 19</strong>

<strong>TRIAD Program</strong>

From 9:30-11 a.m. April 19, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey will host the second meeting in the recently returned TRIAD program, designed for seniors. Held in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the first 15 minutes will include discussion with Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber about senior scams and senior safety.

The rest of the meeting will include an in-person Milner Media interview with Jerry Downs of the Kankakee Silhouettes. Downs will be discussing the history of the Silhouettes and their history in Kankakee County.

There will be refreshments and a raffle prize.

<strong>SNAP Help</strong>

From 1-4 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, drop-in assistance with applying for the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available.

» <strong>630-443-6910 ext. 242</strong>

<strong>April 20-23</strong>

<strong>Spring Fling Carnival</strong>

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Fantasy Amusement Co. will host a carnival event in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall at 1600 Route 50 in Bourbonnais. There will be a variety of rides, including child-friendly rides.

<strong>April 21</strong>

<strong>Educate, Advocate, Eliminate</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kankakee Community College will host the one-day sexual violence awareness conference that will empower participants to work together to eliminate sexual violence within our communities. Registration is $15 and CEUs/CPDUs are available.

<strong>Smooth Fusion Open Mic</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois 50, Bourbonnais, Smooth Fusion is an event where all different styles of performing art are welcome. From Griots and Rappers to Singers, Spoken Word Artists and much more. All are welcome and encouraged to share or just bring the family to enjoy some clean entertainment.

<strong>April 22</strong>

<strong>Auditions for ‘Cinderella’</strong>

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday (with 1 p.m. callbacks Sunday), Acting Out Theatre Co. will be hosting auditions for “Cinderella” at 200 N Washington St., Bradley. Fill out the audition form and choose a time slot.

<strong>» Sign up: <a href="https://www.actingout.wufoo.com/forms/cinderella" target="_blank">actingout.wufoo.com/forms/cinderella</a></strong>

<strong>Spring Service Day</strong>

From 8:30 a.m. to noon, Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see, 6641 N 6000W Road, Manteno, will host the annual volunteer service day. Lunch will be provided, so signing up in advance is required. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

<strong>» Sign up: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2p95vcj4" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2p95vcj4</a></strong>

<strong>Salvage Hope Closet Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais, the Salvage Hope Closet will be hosting a free clothing giveaway for kids and adult clothing.

<strong>The Breakfast Club</strong>

From 10-11:30 a.m., the Kankakee County Museum will host The Breakfast Club book club for children ages 8 -13. Books will be selections from the “Dear America” series and copies will be available at the museum. Meetings will include doughnuts, discussion and an activity or craft related to the story. The book club is free but registration is required.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online</a></strong>

<strong>3rd Annual Tattoo Fundraiser</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 22 Tattoo Company, 189 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, four artists will be tattooing all day to raise funds for Iroquois County Animal Rescue.

<strong>April 24</strong>

<strong>Caregiver Craft Club</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on April 24 at B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

This will also be an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about their experiences. During the club meeting, participants will be making fun, decorative Plant Sticks for their spring gardening projects. Materials will be provided, and no prior experience is needed.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2p8n8u65" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2p8n8u65</a> (by noon April 23)</strong>