New on the bookshelf: April 15, 2023

<strong>Fantasy novel explores dubious pleasure of eternal life</strong>

Given a chance at immortality, would you take it? Twin Cities author Jacqueline Holland threads the question throughout her debut novel, “The God of Endings.” Her protagonist, Collette LeSange, is the headmistress of an elite fine arts school in rural New York. LeSange is also a vampire whose resentment over her involuntary immortality influences her human relationships.

The novel opens in the 1830s. Ten-year-old Collette — then known as Anna — lives with her widowed father, a gravestone carver, and her older brother. Tuberculosis has carried off many of their neighbors, and the pestilence has provoked a range of superstitious remedies among the villagers. Anna’s entire family succumbs to consumption, and she is whisked to safety by her vampire grandfather. Unable to prevent her death, he bites her, and she wakes up to be told that she will reach the full bloom of young adulthood but will never start to decay.

— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune

<strong>How Holocaust survivors found hope, new life</strong>

What comes after survival?

Anyone who made it through the Holocaust experienced the worst of humanity. The question is, how do they continue to live after all they knew is gone?

Given that World War II ended nearly 80 years ago, soon there will be no survivors to share these harrowing histories. But it’s essential to learn from the horrors, to know what happens when hate wins. With the global spike in antisemitism, this book assumes an urgency.

“Invited to Life: Finding Hope After the Holocaust” by B.A. Van Sise tells the stories of 90 people. He captures their images in photographs and their essences in short stories. The coffee-table book feels like a walk through a gallery, and 30 images were exhibited at Battery Park’s Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

Each page reveals a story that should have happened and tells how people overcame the unimaginable.

— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

<strong>New history sheds light on Middle Ages, Renaissance</strong>

These days, the study of Western Civilization is about as popular as a skunk-drunk MAGA uncle at a family barbecue, but Charles Freeman makes a spirited case for why we should peer backward in his sumptuous work, “The Reopening of the Western Mind.” A John Grisham page-turner this ain’t, and yet this variegated history is vital to discerning our institutions, from art to religion to technology to government.

Many of the humanistic ideas that had emerged in ancient Greece and Rome fell beneath the scythe of the Dark Ages (a misnomer coined by the poet Petrarch). By the ascent of Charlemagne in the eighth century, monks were flailing, ignorant of Latin, and dependent on flawed codices as they labored in their chambers, early purveyors of disinformation.

“The Reopening of the Western Mind” picks up velocity once Freeman pivots to the Italian Renaissance; and while this is well trampled ground, he lays out his arguments in dazzling detail.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune