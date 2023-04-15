KVSO prepares for final formal concert of the season

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its last formal concert of the season at 7 p.m. on April 23 at Kresge Auditorium, Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University. The theme of this concert is “The Power of Music” and will showcase the power that music evokes.

The program features the commanding “Symphony #5” by Dmitri Shostakovich, one of the most interesting and massive works written in an effort to save Shostakovich’s career, as well as his attempt to artistically express his disdain for what was happening politically in Russia in 1937.

Also on the program will be Henry Mancini’s arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” and John Whitney’s arrangement of Howard Shore’s Symphonic Suite for “Lord of the Rings.”

“Listeners will be elated with the strong sound coming from the orchestra,” said KVSO President Kate Cloonen in an email.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students, and they can be purchased at the door or online. More information can be found at <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a> and Facebook at symphony.kvso.org.