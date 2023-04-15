A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Work smarter, not harder

In all the years that I’ve been shopping for clothes, one aspect of my taste has remained consistent: I hate trying stuff on in the dressing room.

The thought of getting undressed in a small room where the floor likely hasn’t been cleaned in eons gives be the heebie jeebies. And, living in Illinois, we’re often in layers of clothes and it’s simply a pain.

So, I just buy the clothes I like and try them on when I go home. Here’s the issue: oftentimes, things don’t fit like I imagined in my head. This requires a return, which I sometimes forget to do and I’m stuck with something that doesn’t fit right.

You know how all of this extra work could be avoided? By just trying the darn things on at the store.

This scenario can be used as a metaphor for so many things in life. The “Oh, I’ll just do that later,” or “Let me try and do it the easy way by cutting corners.”

Nine times out of 10 you wind up with more work to do.

Why do we fool ourselves into thinking that the easy way will yield the best results?

When the realization of why it’s best to try on clothes at the store hit me, I looked at how that behavior impacts other parts of my life.

I’ve spent so much of my time planning to “do it later” instead of just getting a task done in the moment which saves time in the long run.

Now, I’m trying to flip that around and do things “the right way” in order to save time. The result is that I’ve been more productive and that I spend less time stressing out about fixing, or getting back to, something.

This falls into the phrase of “Work smarter, not harder.” When facing a task, think about the optimal way of completing it and eliminating any future follow ups or roadblocks.

This sounds easier said than done, but once the mentality shifts it becomes second nature.

Instead of walking into the grocery store equip with only the knowledge you need food, make a list in the time leading up to your shopping. It’ll keep you on track to get the things you need and will present a time-saving roadmap.

Instead of running out last minute to get a new bag of dog food because you ran out, set an autoship option through a pet supply website.

A lot of this sounds more like convenience rather than working smarter, but they can walk hand-in-hand. Think about the tasks you dread and how you can be saving time and eliminating more work in the future by getting things done in the present.