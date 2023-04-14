Project SUN to host monthly Caregiver Craft Club

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on April 24 at B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

This will also be an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about their experiences.

During the club meeting, participants will be making fun, decorative Plant Sticks for their spring gardening projects.

Materials will be provided, and no prior experience is needed.

Prior registration is required by noon April 23. Register through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/2p8n8u65 or on Project SUN’s Facebook page, Project SUN Kankakee.

Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to parents and caregivers with children in Kankakee County under age 21 who experience mental, emotional and behavioral health concerns.

Project SUN is a Strong and Unified Network dedicated to implementing a family-driven system of care that provides Kankakee County youth and their families multiple access points to a comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care system aimed at meeting the needs of the whole child.

To learn more about the Project SUN initiative, call 815.304.5933 or visit us online at projectsunkankakee.org.