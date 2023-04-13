'Florida Man' debuts on Netflix

Netflix streams the seven-part series “Florida Man,” an absurdist, sunbaked variation on classic noir featuring a soiled private investigator, a beautiful dame and the lure of a big jackpot — and lots of gunplay. As one character describes it, “It’s Florida, the (expletive) state is shaped like a gun!”

The show’s title, theme and overall tone are inspired by the “Florida Man” internet meme, media shorthand for the fact that many news stories beginning with the words “A Florida man” generally conclude with tales of outlandish and self-destructive behavior born of greed or gullibility mixed with little or no self-control. It has also been a solid generation since the state’s reputation changed from that of franchised theme parks and senior citizen resorts to “Miami Vice.” We’ve come a long way since “Flipper.”

Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez stars as Mike Valentine, a disgraced ex-cop whose gambling addiction has lost him his job, his home, his wife and his family. Desperate for a new shot, he takes a seemingly easy assignment: find Delly West (Abbey Lee), the gorgeous missing wife of a minor Philadelphia mobster. Her last known location is the Sunshine State, where Mike must deal with some local criminals, including Sonny (Anthony LaPaglia). The quest for a missing femme fatale leads to a search for missing gold, the kind of treasure hunt that dreams (and movies) are made of.

• Netflix also streams “Obsession,” a limited series about an illicit affair between a London surgeon and his son’s fiancee that becomes dangerously all-consuming. Not for the kiddies.

• The second half of the fourth season of the teen superhero series “Titans” streams on HBO Max.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Nuts, cheese and charcuterie set the agenda “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• A pressure-cooker atmosphere gets steamy on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Maggie’s last day inspires strong emotions on a two-hour episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A tenant gets a bad feeling in the 2023 thriller “My Landlord Wants Me Dead” (9 p.m., LMN, TV-14).