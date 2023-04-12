'Rennervations' debuts, and 'Single Drunk Female' returns

Are you on the bus? The four-part reality series “Rennervations” begins streaming on Disney+, showcasing actor Jeremy Renner (“Dahmer,” “The Hurt Locker”) as a different kind of “makeover” host.

In this series, Renner and a group of celebrity friends and mechanics have amassed a rather large collection of used municipal buses, delivery trucks and other well-used vehicles. Renner and his pals aim to cut them open and repurpose them as community centers, water-filtration systems and public health facilities for cities and locations all over the world.

So, in addition to watching welders and mechanical magicians turning boring buses into Instagram-friendly locations, “Rennervations” will spotlight communities in need and nonprofit organizations in the United States, Mexico, India and other places on his bus route.

The narrative structure of “Rennervations” will be familiar to fans who have been following this genre since Jesse James’ “Monster Garage.” But it also wears its charitable self-awareness on its sleeve, continually reminding us of how much fun they are having while “giving back.” And we’re repeatedly told how easy it is to make a difference. This from a big movie star with the wherewithal to buy hundreds of old vehicles and surround himself with fellow celebrities to bask in a philanthropic glow.

When asked what he wants to say with the show, Renner responds, “I want to make actionability and thoughtfulness of others cool.”

There’s an old Hollywood saying, so popular it’s been attributed to producer Sam Goldwyn, director Frank Capra and playwright Moss Hart: “If you want to send a message, call Western Union.” No one sends telegrams anymore, but none of those 20th-century artists still would be quotable if they used the words such as “actionability.”

• “Single Drunk Female” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) returns for a second season. Sofia Black-D’Elia stars in the title role as Samantha, a freshly turned 29-year-old at very loose ends. A meltdown and a stint behind bars have landed her in recovery and back in her old bedroom under care of her mother (Ally Sheedy).

Produced by some of the talent behind “Girls,” it makes the most of youthful self-absorption, self-loathing and doubt, with a dash of self-deprecation. She’s first seen in the second season opener at an AA meeting at a prison, sharing her life with hardened female convicts less than enthralled with her drama.

It also collects various notions from other series. Sam works at some vague publication writing “listicles” and seems insecure around her passive-aggressive older male boss. If this seems familiar, it’s because the same thing happens in the Hulu series “Shrill” starring Aidy Bryant. And in ABC’s “Not Dead Yet,” a youngish woman without much of a life spends time with the dead while writing their obituaries for another mysteriously funded newspaper. Not unlike “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Samantha takes life advice from enormous, sassy, gender-fluid Black men.

Sometimes it seems as though comedy writers simply are ticking off all the boxes.

Freeform knows its market, and it isn’t me. But as an older viewer, one can take solace in knowing you don’t have to be around people as helpless and tiresome as this “Single Drunk Female.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Supply chain shortages on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles hummingbirds.

• Much ado in the New York office of “FBI” (8 p.m., r, CBS, TV-14).

• One for the bomb squad on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) anticipates the extreme weather of the near future.

• Helen opens a new door on “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• An old case has a certain aroma on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Doors open and close on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A resilient young teen (Jennifer Lawrence) searches for her missing father at considerable risk to herself in the 2010 drama “Winter’s Bone” (8:50 p.m., Cinemax).

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Darlene’s job hunt continues on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Beverly treads lightly on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... One lass leaves on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Janine’s mother arrives unexpectedly on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A time to say goodbye on “Not Dead Yet” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Steven Yeun and Joan Baez are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS).

