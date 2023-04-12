Live music this weekend: April 14, 2023

<strong>Little Giant</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Time Bandits</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Jazz Goblins</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Bongo Chief</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Howl at the Moon</strong>

The Majestic — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Sluggers — 201 E. Washington St., Momence

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Curley’s Tap — 114 Depot St., Gardener

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>9:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.