Live music this weekend: April 14, 2023

<strong>Little Giant</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Time Bandits</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The Jazz Goblins</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Bongo Chief</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Howl at the Moon</strong>
The Majestic — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
Sluggers — 201 E. Washington St., Momence
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Replay</strong>
Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Curley’s Tap — 114 Depot St., Gardener
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>9:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.